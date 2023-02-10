A guide to the Boys' Love (BL) genre: How Thailand became the reigning king of Yaoi

Mention BL (Boys’ Love) dramas, and many would immediately think of Thailand, the current forerunner of the genre – surpassing even Japan, which popularised Yaoi through manga.

In 2022, the popularity of Thai BL dramas, also known as Y series, exploded with the release of shows such as Not Me, KinnPorsche, and Triage. The hashtag #KinnPorscheEP1 trended fifth worldwide on the day of its premiere, with the drama earning first place in various countries with its subsequent episodes.

BL or Boy’s Love dramas are predominantly used for East and Southeast Asian TV shows and films where the main leads are in a same-sex relationship (m/m). It is a sub-branch from Japanese Yaoi, which first appeared in the 1980s, with the terminology coined by female manga artists Yasuka Sukata and Akiko Hatsu.

The BL genre allows gay relationships to be a central plot rather than just include a ‘gay best friend’ for the sake of representation or comedic relief.

Thailand is currently considered one of the best producers of BL dramas, with shows such as 2gether, Love by Chance, and TharnType being one of the first BL dramas to gain international interest and garnering a female-dominated fanbase.

Many of these shows are live-action adaptations of written novels that have gained popularity amongst the community. In recent years, however, the audience has been much more critical of the element of sexual assault and violence – which was a common theme in this genre of novels, and later in their live adaptations, between the couples, often acting as what brought them together in the first place.

This led to production companies toning down their reference to the source material, leading to changes such as removing the questionable elements entirely or adding scenes where the characters make it clear that such acts are wrong. Be On Cloud, the Thai production company that produced KinnPorsche, removed many scenes depicting sexual assault between the second lead couple, Vegas (Wichapas Sumettikul, Bible) and Pete (Jakapan Puttha, Build) during filming, even though they were present in the original novel, KinnPorsche The Novel, written by Daemi.

Why is it so popular?

When Thai BL dramas started to grow in popularity through shows like 2gether: The Series, many were set with the male leads as university students, often with affluent backgrounds.

PhD researcher Ronnayuth Euatrirat, who studies the Thai Boys Love phenomenon, told Timeout that this could be a reason why the genre resonates so well with its majority female audience.

“We find Boys Love characters reflect the desires of a young woman. An engineering student, for example, is a typical desirable personification of a dependable man. These characters also have a manly appearance and come from well-to-do backgrounds. These standards respond to women’s needs.”

Many producers of this genre have now taken the risk by deviating from the cliche teenage fantasy, with shows like Not Me and A Tale of a Thousand Stars receiving positive feedback from its audience. Not Me, which takes place in a university, focuses more on the main characters’ involvement in a political vigilante group. A Tale of a Thousand Stars, meanwhile, swapped the university setting entirely for a rural village to follow the love story between a Chief Forest Officer (Pirapat Watthanasetsiri, Earth) and a volunteer teacher (Sahaphap Wongratch, Mix).

Common terms used in BL

Thai BLs often use similar terms to Yaoi when speaking about their characters, such as Seme and Uke, though the translated term of ‘wife’ for the Uke is rarely seen in more recent Y-series after backlash from fans who see the word as hetero-normalising the relationship between two men.

There are a few terms that Thai BLs use that differ from those used by traditional Japanese Yaoi, however, so here’s a quick explanation on them.

Thai names and nicknames

If you’re getting into Thai BLs or any Thai show, you might get confused at why a character is referred to by two different names – the same of which goes for the actors as well.

For example, Anakinn Theerapanyakul (Phaphkum Romsaithong, Mile), a character from KinnPorsche, is often called ‘Kinn’ by others instead of his given name. This is because in Thailand, parents/or the person will pick out official nicknames that would later become the moniker used for most of their adult life. Therefore, many will refer to them as such instead of using given names.

Thai honorifics

Similar to the Koreans’ use of ‘Oppa’ and ‘Dongsaeng’ to refer to older males (by a younger female) and younger males/females (by an older male/female) respectively, Thais also have their own set of honorifics that are used heavily in Thai BLs.

Phi/P’: Used by a younger character to respectfully refer to an older character. Sometimes it will be attached to the character’s name, like Phi/P’ Kim.

Nong/N’: Often used as a term of endearment by an older character to refer to a younger one. Similar to Phi/P’, the honorific can sometimes be placed in front of the character’s name.

Ai: Mostly used amongst friends to denote closeness, though it can also indicate annoyance with someone. Context and tone are essential to differentiate here.

Khun: When pronounced with a middle (neutral) tone, this honorific is close to the respectful term of ‘Mister’ in English. While not an everyday use of the word in Thai BLs, a rising tone is used when referring to someone with a royal title, though there might be a chance to see that in Domundi’s 2023 production of Next Prince.

Hia: An honorific only used to refer to Thai Chinese and/or people of Chinese descent and to older males from someone younger. This is often used between family, Porchay (Tinnasit Isarapongporn, Barcode) uses the term to refer to his older brother in KinnPorsche, or between close individuals, Kuea (Chawarin Perdpiriyawong, Nunew) uses the term to refer to his betrothed in Cutie Pie.

Now there’s some knowledge of the fundamentals, let’s get to the recommended shows – from wholesome to mild to spicy – and there is something for everyone!

Y series recommendations

Spiciness level: Wholesome

2gether: The Series

If any of you like the fake dating trope, this one’s for you!

When Tine (Metawin Opas-iamkajorn, Win) is chased by Green (Korawit Boonsri, Green), whose feelings he doesn’t reciprocate, he ends up begging Sarawat (Vachirawit Chiva-aree, Bright), a popular guitarist and footballer, to fake date with him to chase Green away.

But like the tale as old as time goes, pretend romance soon turns into reality, with the couple slowly realising that they are falling for each other, and refusing to acknowledge that they aren’t pretending anymore.Credited as one of the first Y series to catapult the genre into popularity, 2gether is perfect for first-time watchers who can binge the show on YouTube.

Bad Buddy

If Romeo and Juliet was a BL series in a university, Bad Buddy would be it.

The rivalry between Pat (Pawat Chittsawangdee,Ohm) and Pran (Korapat Kirdpan,Nanon) has been passed down from a previous generation, governed by fate to be enemies even before they were born. An incident in their childhood sees them become frenemies until Pran’s family finds out and separates the pair. Now enrolled in the same university in two warring faculties, Pat and Pran decide to coordinate to keep their friends from running into each other, but the process only brings them closer as they fall deeply in love with each other.

Bad Buddy is available on YouTube to watch to your heart’s content, and comes highly recommended for fans of the enemies-to-lover trope.

Triage

Taking a step out from the usual university setting and into a hospital, Triage is a time-loop drama that will keep viewers holding on to the edge of their seats.

Third-year emergency medicine resident Tin (Darvid Kreepolrerk, Tae) has to cope with a daily deluge of different patients. Tin’s life is transformed when university student Tol’s (Thanapon Jarujitranon,Tee) car is overturned, and he’s rushed to the emergency room in serious condition. That night doesn’t end when Tin fails to save Tol’s life, though – instead, Tin wakes up to find himself in a time loop, one that prevents him from leaving until Tol’s fate is altered.

This fresh take on the genre is available on AIS Play, while highlights of the show are available on YouTube.

Spiciness level: Mild

Not Me

With veteran BL-pairing Jumpol Adulkittiporn (Off) and Atthaphan Phunsawat (Gun) leading this action drama, viewers are guaranteed a fantastic performance here.

Identical twins Black (Gun) and White (also Gun) share an emotional bond that is so strong that they feel each other’s pain, leading their parents to separate them. However, shortly after White’s return to Thailand, the bond with his twin makes itself known once more. To find out who hurt his brother, White takes on his identity and infiltrates Black’s gang, a group of political activist-turned-vigilantes who put their life on the line for a fairer Thai society.

Along the way, his teammate and Black’s rival, Sean (Off), goes from suspecting “Black’s” sudden empathy and level-headedness to falling in love with this new version of him. With imprisonment and death a constant threat to their lives, White finds himself sparking a widespread uprising against capitalistic greed, corruption, and civil rights infringements.

This action-packed drama with romance and political twists is available on YouTube.

Manner of Death

A suicide-turned-murder sets the ball rolling for this mystery crime romance series, building up the suspense in the hunt for the true perpetrator of the crimes.

After coming back to his childhood town, Dr. Bunnakit (Nattapol Diloknawarit, Max), a forensic expert, finds himself dragged into the case of his dead childhood friend Jane (Chonnikan Netjui, Meiko). After ruling her apparent suicide as murder, he suddenly finds himself threatened, targeted by those who want this swept under the rug. More people continue to die, prompting him to investigate on his own – only he is not alone. The prime suspect, Tan (Pakorn Thanasrivanitchai, Tul), the victim’s boyfriend who denies all involvement, seems to be very interested in joining to clear his name – but is that his only motive for wanting to help the good doctor?

If you want to find the answer to who is the actual murderer, the series is available on WeTV, though viewers might need to shell out a bit more to watch past episode 2.

Lovely Writer

Writing your own love story into existence sounds like an absolute dream.

Gene (Poompat Iam-samang, Up) is a writer whose head of publishing wants him to write a novel in the Boys’ Love genre. After the success of his first novel, he is pressured to write another book in the same genre despite his discomfort with it. He then finds out that one of his novels, Bad Engineer, will be adapted into a TV series and is invited to give his opinion during the casting. There, he meets Nubsib (Noppakao Dechaphatthanakun, Kao), who auditioned for the series and caught Gene’s attention. Their paths cross again when Nubsib’s manager Tum asks if Nubsib can live at Gene’s apartment until he finds permanent lodging for the actor. With Nubsib at Gene’s apartment, the pair’s feelings become deeper, laced with unlocked secrets, revelations, jealousy, and romance.

Viewers can catch the entire series on YouTube.

Spiciness level: Spicy

KinnPorsche: The Series La Forte

If cinematography captures your attention, then KinnPorsche is for you. Featuring stellar performances from first-time actors such as Wichapas Sumettikul (Bible), the series is the perfect combination of violence, romance, crime, sex, and opulence all wrapped with a little mafia bow.

Anakinn ‘Kinn’ Theerapanyakul (Phaphkum Romsaithong, Mile), the second son and heir of a prominent mafia family, is ambushed by an enemy and meets Porsche (Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, Apo), a bartender-slash-underground fighter, who saves Kinn’s life and changes his own forever. Now as Kinn’s bodyguard, he will have to put his morals aside as he plunges deeper into the criminal underbelly of Bangkok and closer to his boss, revealing secrets that the family has been keeping under wraps for decades.

This Thai BL series was exclusively available on iQIYI, with viewers having to purchase a VIP subscription for a ‘clearer’ view (if you know, you know). However, the platform has recently made all BL content unavailable in Singapore.

Love in the Air

Following the love story of two intertwined couples, Love in the Air delights with many poignant moments.

When clouds in the sky and falling rain tease two close friends in trouble, Rain and Sky, it takes them to meet Payu and Prapai, two best friends and successful bikers. The show first narrates the story of Rain, who has a crush on a girl named Ple, who, along with the majority of the architecture students, has a crush on the alumni, Payu. After being rescued one too many times by the biker/ architect prodigy, Rain soon understands exactly what draws everyone to Payu.

Sky gets caught in the crosshairs of Rain’s venture to seduce Payu, and he catches the eye of Prapai, Payu’s best friend and biker/businessman, who insists on pursuing him. However, Prapai soon realises that it will not be easy, with Sky’s past preventing him from believing in true love.

Like many other spicy Thai BLs, this series is no longer available on iQIYI for Singaporean viewers.

War of Y

The Thai BL industry might look shiny on the outside, but behind-the-scenes happenings tell a very different story. War of Y offers insight into just what goes on behind the cameras.

Based on the expression that real war stems from people, not weapons, the series follows four stories and 16 different actors, each tackling real issues such as ‘shipping’ culture and predators in the industry.

Get the inside scoop on Galaoolala and see how the media industry can be a battlefield.

What to look out for in 2023

For those who have already seen everything on our list or who want to beef up their binge-watchlist, here are a few highly-anticipated Thai BL dramas of 2023.

Moonlight Chicken

Moonlight Chicken tells the story about Jim (Pirapat Watthanasetsiri , Earth), an ordinary guy who sells Hainanese chicken rice for a living, who meets Wen (Sahaphap Wongratch, Mix), a drunk customer in his diner. The night that brings them both together creates a feeling that is hard to understand, with none of the two able to stop thinking about it. However, there is a problem: Wen is a taken man.

Release date: Feb 8

Bed Friend

https://youtu.be/HQnLv-r5_xk

Uea (Supamongkon Wongwisut, James) is a very private person who has a strong dislike of casanovas, while King (Siraphop Manithikhun, Net) is one. King and Uea work in the same office and are best friends with Jade (Pharinyakorn Khansawa, Yim). They don’t like each other, but then — for some reason — begin to have a particular “relation”. This leads to them setting rules to keep their feelings out of the way, but aren’t rules meant to be broken?

Release date: Feb 18

Only Friends

Here’s one for those who enjoy watching the unfolding of messy relationships.

Mew (Kasidet Plookphol, Book), Ray (Thanawat Ratanakitpaisan, Khaotung), and Boston (Trai Nimtawat, Neo) — a group of business students running a hostel together—blur the lines between friendship and romance.

Mew has been focusing on his studies, setting aside no time for sex and relationships. Upon learning of his friend’s innocence, Boston introduces Mew to Top (Jiratchapong Srisang, Force), a supposed one-night stand that becomes something more – and he is not happy about it.

Economics student Saen (Kanaphan Puitrakul, First) wants an exclusive relationship with Ray, but Ray has feelings for Mew and is not interested in settling down. IT guy Nick (Pakin Kunaanuwit, Mark) finds a sex tape in Boston’s phone and ends up in a friends-with-benefits relationship with him, but Nick wants something more.

Release date: April

The Next Prince

Cutie Pie couple Pruk Panich (Zee) and Chawarin Perdpiriyawong (Nunew) return to the silver screen with a fairytale twist.

This story follows the crown prince and heir, Khanin of the Atsawathewathin royal family (Nunew), and his royal bodyguard, Charan Phithakdheva (Zee), whose family has been the Atsawathewathin’s royal guard for decades. Khanin lives far away from Emmaly and doesn’t care about seizing the throne. As the royal guard, Charan has the duty to bring Khanin back to the country.

Release date: TBC

Wuju Bakery

After drawing attention as a side-couple in KinnPorsche, Jeff Satur and Tinnasit Isarapongporn (Barcode) will have their own series – filmed in South Korea, no less.

This romantic comedy sees a baker (Barcode) experiencing a little setback during the opening ceremony of his bakery, when a spaceship crashlands and a handsome alien (Satur) appears. This encounter marks the blossoming of a chaotic relationship as both try to live together while other aliens, who have been hiding in various parts of the city, start to resurface.

Release date: TBC

This article was first published in Geek Culture.