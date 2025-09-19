Guo Liang performs getai for 1st time, receives 4 ang baos

Every seventh lunar month calls for the comeback of getai (live stage performances) in our friendly neighbourhood estates.

Local actor-host Guo Liang recently dipped his feet into the art of getai, putting on his first performance yesterday (Sept 18) at Punggol Field. Mentoring the 54-year-old was actress-host Yang Guang Ke Le, 28, who became a getai singer at 12.

Leading up to his performance, he uploaded an Instagram Reel on Sept 15 of him preparing for his show with Ke Le's guidance.

"Your choice of song is very important because the audience must resonate with it. It'll be better if it calls for interaction," Ke Le advised.

Challenged to sing in Hokkien, Guo Liang chose Bus Stop, a song he felt more familiar with.

With her own experience handy, Ke Le corrected Shanghai-born Guo Liang on his Hokkien pronunciation, guided him on stage presence and his outfit for D-day - "It has to be eye-catching" - as well as rehearsed some simple dance moves with him in a studio.

In a video interview after the performance, Guo Liang said he was left flustered because the version of Bus Stop during the getai differed from the one he rehearsed.

Ke Le said Guo Liang had looked at her for help.

He added: "For the first time on stage, I had to rely on another person's gaze to 'survive'. In the past, it was always others looking at me."

He nevertheless received four ang baos from the audience, with each packet containing a double-digit sum.

