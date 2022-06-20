Guy Ritchie tasked to direct Disney's live-action Hercules movie

After hitting the billion-dollar mark with his Aladdin live-action movie, Guy Ritchie has been tapped (thanks Deadline) by Disney again to work his magic on an upcoming live-action movie of Hercules.

The film was previously revealed to be produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo under the production company AGBO. The first draft of its script is reportedly done, written by Dave Callaham, who also wrote Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Before Aladdin, Guy Ritchie was better known for his crime capers such as RocknRolla, Sherlock Holmes and The Man from UNC.L.E. The 2019 Aladdin movie starred Mena Massoud as the titular Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, and Will Smith as Genie. Because of its success at the box office, an Aladdin 2 is reportedly in the works, also with Guy Ritchie at the helm.

PHOTO: IMDB

While the casting of this upcoming Hercules has not been done or announced yet, fans have suggestions of who their ideal cast is. Unsurprisingly, Dwayne Johnson is on the list since the action star also played the titular character of 2014's Hercules. He stars in DC's upcoming superhero movie, Black Adam set to be released in theatres worldwide on Oct 21 2022.

Let's hope Guy Ritchie can work his magic again on Disney's Hercules. We don't really want another lacklustre demigod movie like 2014's Hercules after all.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.