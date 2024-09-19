Gwen Stefani announces her first solo album in 7 years

Gwen Stefani has announced her first solo album in seven years.

The No Doubt frontwoman, 54, will release the LP Bouquet on Nov 15, with the lead single, Somebody Else's, arriving on Sept 20.

The 10-track LP also features her collaboration with her country musician husband, Blake Shelton, 48, called Purple Irises.

It will mark the Hollaback Girl hitmaker's fifth studio album and is her first since 2016's This Is What the Truth Feels Like and her 2017 festive album You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

Gwen's solo album comes after she reunited with No Doubt at Coachella in April for the first time since their 2013 hiatus.

Meanwhile, Gwen recently released new song Hello World with Ryan Tedder and Anderson .Paak to celebrate the opening of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

In a statement, she said: "We are thrilled to officially launched Hello World for Paris 2024 in partnership with the Coca-Cola Company and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"We hope Hello World inspires positivity as the world comes together to celebrate the Olympic Games."

Fans can catch the pop star live at the iHeart Radio Music Festival 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sept 20, as well the South Star Music Festival in Huntsville, Alabama, on Sept 28, and Live Out Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, on Oct 12.

Bouquet tracklisting:

1. Somebody Else's

2. Bouquet

3. Pretty

4. Empty Vase

5. Marigolds

6. Late to Bloom

7. Swallow My Tears

8. Reminders

9. All Your Fault

10. Purple Irises (with Blake Shelton)

