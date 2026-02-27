Gwyneth Paltrow auctions clothing, furniture and Coldplay merchandise for charity

Gwyneth Paltrow is auctioning off her clothes, furniture and Coldplay merchandise in a huge charity sale.

The Goop founder - who split from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in 2014 and is now married to Brad Falchuk - was keen to have a "huge garage sale" to clear out her belongings after selling her Los Angeles home, she contacted Julien's Auctions to set up the Bold Luxury: Gwyneth Paltrow Lexicon of Style + The Archival Edit auction.

She told Vogue magazine: "I was sitting with one of my great old friends, Rashida Jones, and I said to her, 'I have all this great stuff that doesn't go anywhere. I wish I could just have a huge garage sale.' [She suggested] 'Well, why don't you call this place Julien's?'

"I was like, Is that totally random?"

Over 500 items are included in the auction, with proceeds going to World Central Kitchen, which helps provide fresh meals for people in disaster zones.

The Marty Supreme actress said: "I express love through food. I think my dad taught me that. One of the many ways he expressed his love towards my brother and me was cooking us meals.

"Jose Andres is an old friend of mine, and I just admire that mission so much. It's such an immediate way to show care, love, nourishment, dignity-and it's apolitical. I wish there were more people in the world like him who put their money where their mouth was in that way and showed up."

As well as some of Gwyneth's iconic red carpet wear, including ombre Atelier Versace evening gown she wore to the 2010 Country Music Awards and a custom silver Armani short suit she wore to the Iron Man 2 premiere.

Notable items in the sale include a straw hat emblazoned with 'Mrs Falchuk' - a nod to the Shakespeare in Love star's husband Brad Falchuk - with matching bag that she was seen with on her 2019 hen weekend, a Jennifer Meyer pendant necklace bearing the initials A, C, and M, for Chris and their children Apple and Moses, Coldplay-branded ear defenders, and a number of promotional photos of the Yellow singer and his band.

Other lots include armchairs, tables, a lighter, a signed nude photo of Gwyneth taken by Mario Testino, prescription reading glasses, a vintage dental cabinet and an album of photos from Iron Man 2.

Gwyneth said: "The thing that really appealed to me about it is that I think things have energy.

"It's nice for those things to live on. It's nice for things to accrue value through different provenances and different owners."

The Bold Luxury: Gwyneth Paltrow Lexicon of Style + The Archival Edit auction will take place Peninsula Beverly Hills and online on March 24 and 25.

