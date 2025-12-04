Gwyneth Paltrow gave skincare advice to Timothee Chalamet after mistaking his make-up for acne scars 

Gwyneth Paltrow gave skincare advice to Timothee Chalamet after mistaking his Marty Supreme make-up for acne scars.

The Goop founder stars alongside the 29-year-old Dune actor in the new sports drama — which is loosely based on the life of ping pong player Marty Reisman — and Gwyneth has revealed she was left red-faced after she found out his character's "pockmarks" were not real and were just the result of clever on-set make-up.

During an appearance on The Run-Through with Vogue podcast, she explained: "In Marty Supreme, Timothy has pockmarks.

"In real life, he has beautiful skin, and he made a comment and I was like, 'Oh, you can do microneedling for that.' And he's like, 'This is make-up.'

"I was like, 'Oh, s***.' The make-up was so good that I thought he had little acne scars."

Gwyneth, 53, went on to reveal she loved the clothes featured in the film because her 1950s-style costumes were so "cool" and "beautiful".

She said: "I was so excited to do my costume fittings, and the clothes in this movie were so phenomenal. I found myself excited in the hair and make-up chair, trying all these looks, and I hadn't felt that way in a really long time...

"I loved my costumes. I think one of my favourite ones — you never really saw the full look, unfortunately, because it's when I was in the restaurant smoking — but there's this beautiful yellow organza or chiffon beautiful thing that Miyako [Bellizzi], the costume designer, built, and I just thought, 'Oh my God, this is just heaven on earth'."

She added of the costume designer: "She's so brilliant because she's so cool. She's such a New York cool girl, and she's so stylish and she's so on the cusp of everything.

"And she was making these '50s outfits that were so cool and so beautiful and so period, but also so modern. I was obsessed with her and the clothes."

Gwyneth was photographed on the set of the film wearing a glamorous red dress for a scene in which she was seen smooching Timothee — and she revealed she initially rejected the red gown but director Josh Safdie insisted on featuring it.

She explained: "Oh my gosh. It's so funny because the costume director and I really wanted a different dress for the park scene, but Josh was like, 'No, it has to be that. It has to be red'."

