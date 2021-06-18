Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter has never seen one of her movies.

The 48-year-old actress has revealed her 17-year-old daughter Apple hasn't seen a single film on her mother's extensive filmography, because she "thinks it's weird" to see her on-screen.

Gwyneth also said her son Moses, 15, has seen her acting as Pepper Potts in Iron Man and the extended Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, but has avoided watching her in anything else.

Speaking during the premiere of Shop TODAY with Jill Martin, she said: "My kids have never seen me in a movie. I mean, I think my son has seen the Iron Man things, but I don't think my daughter has ever seen me in a movie.

"[Apple] thinks it's weird if I'm onscreen, she says she likes me here."

Meanwhile, Gwyneth - who has her children with her ex-husband Chris Martin - previously confessed her daughter doesn't like her mom's fashion advice, despite the Goop founder giving out advice on outfits and shopping to fans on her website.

She said: "She does not want my advice whatsoever on anything. She has all of her online stores that she loves, and my son is the exact opposite. My daughter likes my style now, which is great because there was a period of time where she thought I was a total loser.

"My son, he never likes it if I wear anything revealing, like vaguely see-through or too low cut or too high cut. He wants me to dress very conservatively when I leave the house."

And the Shakespeare in Love star also said she and Apple have made it a tradition to get a new piercing every year.

While unveiling a new line of jewellery, she said: "Every year on Apple's birthday, we get a new piercing - it's this little tradition we have. She was a big inspiration for this collection and helped me refine the designs. She'll definitely be 'borrowing' her namesake earrings."

