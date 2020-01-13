Gwyneth Paltrow selling vagina-scented candle in her Goop store

PHOTO: Reuters
Bang

Gwyneth Paltrow is selling a vagina-scented candle in her Goop store.

The 47-year-old actress has listed a US$75 (S$101) candle, which she has cheekily named This Smells Like My Vagina, for sale in her online Goop shop, and revealed that the geranium, citrusy bergamot and cedar scented candle originally started as a joke.

According to the product's description: "This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP - the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, 'Uhhh..this smells like a vagina' - but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent. 

"(That turned out to be perfect as a candle - we did a test run at an In goop Health, and it sold out within hours.) It's a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth."

The item is currently sold out.

Gwyneth - who founded the website in 2008 - is no stranger to sparking controversy on her lifestyle website by previously advising readers to purchase a $15,000 24k gold vibrator and vaginal jade eggs.

She has also turned her attention to the world of BDSM and last year, sold a nude underwear set ($786) alongside a black whip ($300), which promised to fulfil consumers "fantasies".

The lingerie set's product description read: "Handmade in England, this saddle leather bra is what BDSM fantasies are made of.

"O-ring details, racy demi cups for freeing the nipple, buckles to be undone, this piece - paired with the matching knickers - is prepped for full speed ahead. Layer an easy tee underneath for a more subtle statement."

While Gwyneth has no plans to completely quit acting, she previously revealed her plans to focus on Goop rather than her acting career.

She said: "I've never said that I am quitting acting. What I say is Goop is my full-time passion, and being the founder and CEO of Goop is what I do all day every day, and occasionally when something is the right thing and it works out around my children and my Goop life, I'm able to participate."

