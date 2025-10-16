Gwyneth Paltrow's group chats were "on fire" after she was pictured kissing Timothee Chalamet.

The 53-year-old actress — who has Apple, 21, and Moses, 19, with ex-husband Chris Martin and is married to Brad Falchuk — stars opposite the Wonka actor in upcoming movie Marty Supreme. She admitted her mum friends were envious when photos from the set made it online, showing them locking lips during a scene.

She told the new issue of Britain's Vogue magazine: "Oh my god, all of my mum group chats were on fire. Everyone was like, 'Yes, GP, get it!' I'm like, 'Guys, calm down.'"

The Goop founder admitted her friends laugh at her because she "doesn't know anything" when it comes to popular culture, so she had no idea Timothee, 29, was dating Kylie Jenner when they first met.

She said: "Everyone makes fun of me because I don't know anything. I was like, 'Do you have a girlfriend?' And he was like, 'I do'. He mentioned that she has kids and I was like, 'That's so cool. I really love to hear that [from] a young man like you.'

"I understand a 45-year-old who has his own kids going out with a woman with kids, but it' s a cool choice to go out with a young woman who has two kids. I respect it. I think it's kind of punk rock.

"But my point is I didn't know [it was] Kylie Jenner…"

Elsewhere in the interview, Gwyneth admitted she can still vividly remember the last time she smoked a cigarette, which was on her wedding day.

She said: "Oh, sadly I remember it well. It was the night we got married seven years ago.

"We were redoing our paperwork and I got life insurance, and it said if anything happened to me and they knew that I had smoked a cigarette, it would nullify the whole thing.

"Because I'm such an Enneagram 1 — which is like, 'integrity is everything' — I never smoked again."

However, she "misses" the habit and dreams of taking it up again in old age.

She added: "I miss it, though. I was saying to Brad, maybe when I'm 85, I'll start again. That'd be so awesome."

[[nid:723983]]