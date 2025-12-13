Hailee Steinfeld expecting first child with husband

Hailee Steinfeld is pregnant.

The actress announced in her Substack newsletter on Friday (Dec 12) that she and her Buffalo Bills quarterback husband Josh Allen, both 29, are set to welcome their first baby together.

The newsletter listed her 29 favourite moments from the past year as part of her 29th birthday. At the end of the list, the Hawkeye star included a video in which she revealed the joyous news.

Hailee posed in the snow and displayed her bump as Josh kissed her tummy. The smitten couple then smiled and posed together as Hailee donned a fleece that had "mother" emblazoned across it.

At the end of the video, the camera panned out to reveal both standing on either side of a small snowman.

After it was announced in her newsletter, the couple made a joint Instagram post with the same clip, which they captioned with a single red-heart emoji.

NFL legend Josh commented with: "I love you."

It then sparked thousands of congratulatory messages in the post's comments section, including from their celebrity pals.

The Electric State actress Millie Bobby Brown, 21, penned: Oh my god Hails!."

Fashion model Gigi Hadid, 30, wrote: "Omg yay."

And TV personality Jenn Tran, 28, said: "Girl, I'm so happy for you."

Hailee and Jack's fans also wished the couple the best.

One user commented: "I knew this would've happened sooner or later, but congratulations you two, oh my god!"

A second supporter wrote: "Prince/Princess of Buffalo is coming! Congratulations!

"Buffalo fan here and this city is going to love this baby as much as we love you and Hailee!"

In November, Hailee was asked in an interview with Bustle if she and Josh would have kids, to which she replied: "Of course."

Elsewhere in that interview, Hailee - who dated Josh in 2023, got engaged in November 2024 and tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California, in May - said she feels very lucky to have him in her life.

She gushed: "I literally thank god every day that I found my person and it's the greatest thing in the world. Life makes sense. Everything makes sense. I feel like I am stepping into the version that I've always dreamed of being, having so much to do with being with him."

