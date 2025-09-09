Hailee Steinfeld owns a vintage 'treasure trove' in her basement

Hailee Steinfeld has a vintage "treasure trove" in her basement.

The 28-year-old actress — who is married to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen — has revealed she often spends her free time hunting for bargain in thrift stores and on eBay and has amassed quite a collection in her archive of special finds.

In her Beau Society newsletter, she explained she often pulls out her favourite items for game days, writing: "On game days, I usually keep it to jeans, a T-shirt and a hat. That's my go-to formula.

"However, I have a lot of fun leaning into my vintage collection (which has turned into a real treasure trove in our basement), finding special pieces to pull out for the pure celebration that is a Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

"If I'm going to a football game, often in the freezing temperatures, warmth is a big priority. That means layers. A typical outfit might include a turtleneck bodysuit under a big vintage Bills sweatshirt, a comfy pair of jeans, high socks, sneakers and a beanie...

"I usually wear a vintage Bills hat, jacket, shirt or crewneck. I get 90 per cent of my vintage finds from my favourite store in Buffalo, and 10 per cent from eBay. Once I have a great vintage piece, it's just a matter of filling in the basics."

She added: "My philosophy on styling is that when you're wearing something you feel good in, you look great. It's as simple as that.

"I get inspired by what other people are wearing, of course. But ultimately, I always come back to: Wear what feels cool to you."

In a previous newsletter, Hailee admitted a recent trip to Paris over the summer inspired her to think differently about her style and she predicted she's on the verge of giving herself a fashion makeover.

She wrote: "There's something about being in Paris that makes me want to dress a little better than I do at home in L.A.

"It's probably because there's a chic French person on every sidewalk...

"This trip made me think a lot about fashion and personal style. Have you heard that every seven years we grow and evolve into a new version of ourselves, and it triggers a style change?

"It could be too subtle for you to notice. Or maybe it's major. But I feel like I'm at that seven-year mark, trying to figure out what I like all over again.

"It'll take some experimentation, but I'm feeling very motivated to lean in. I'd love to talk about fashion reinvention in a future newsletter so we can do it together."

