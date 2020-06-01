Hailey Bieber says social media 'a breeding ground for cruelty'

Hailey Rhode Bieber is an American model and television personality, who is married to Canadian singer Justin Bieber.
PHOTO: Instagram/haileybieber
Bang

The 23-year-old model - who is married to Justin Bieber - took to Instagram to share a passionate message about the dangers of online trolling and she said it "hurts to be torn apart on the internet".

Hailey wrote: "I would say my most favourite part of existing is human connection. I absolutely love connecting with other people, I love finding common interests between me and others, hearing people's stories, I love laughing with others, and I love crying with others.

"I feel so very, very deeply. My heart explodes with happiness when my friends and family are happy and my heart feels crushed when they are hurting and sad.

"The reason I say all of this is: because I love to connect, I do my best to expose my heart which means I love freely and I empathise deeply, and because of that I also hurt very easily when I feel like people don't see my heart and see me for who I am and the reason I'm even sharing this, is because Instagram, Twitter etc is SUCH a breeding ground for cruelty towards each other, and because people don't take the time to connect with each other on an honest level before they resort to hatred, it starts to damage what could be really beautiful human interaction and connection. I could sit here all day and say the hate doesn't bug me, that the words that are said don't affect me.

"But NEWS FLASH: it hurts to be torn apart on the Internet!!! It hurts to be compared to other human beings every single day, it hurts for people to jump to conclusions and make assumptions. It hurts to be called names, and to feel like you don't measure up to a certain standard... the list goes on and on. I share this only because it weighs often on my heart and because it's important to be honest about how these things affect us mentally and emotionally. Hopefully it speaks to someone struggling with the same."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I would say my most favorite part of existing is human connection. I absolutely love connecting with other people, I love finding common interests between me and others, hearing people’s story, I love laughing with others, and I love crying with others. I feel so very very deeply. My heart explodes with happiness when my friends and family are happy and my heart feels crushed when they are hurting and sad. The reason I say all of this is: because I love to connect, I do my best to expose my heart which means I love freely and I empathize deeply, and because of that I also hurt very easily when I feel like people don’t see my heart and see me for who I am and the reason I’m even sharing this, is because Instagram, Twitter etc is SUCH a breeding ground for cruelty towards each other, and because people don’t take the time to connect with each other on an honest level before they resort to hatred, it starts to damage what could be really beautiful human interaction and connection. I could sit here all day and say the hate doesn’t bug me, that the words that are said don’t affect me. But NEWS FLASH: it hurts to be torn apart on the internet!!! It hurts to be compared to other human beings every single day, it hurts for people to jump to conclusions and make assumptions. It hurts to be called names, and to feel like you don’t measure up to a certain standard.. the list goes on and on. I share this only because it weighs often on my heart and because it’s important to be honest about how these things affect us mentally and emotionally. Hopefully it speaks to someone struggling with the same. with that being said Happy New Year. Let’s connect more in 2020 :)

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on

More about
celebrities Models Instagram Social media

TRENDING

Chinese tourist stabbed in head in Osaka Don Quijote discount store
Chinese tourist stabbed in head in Osaka Don Quijote discount store
Viral video: Noodles land on diner&#039;s face at Hai Di Lao
Viral video: Noodles land on diner's face at Hai Di Lao
Singaporean woman&#039;s wedding with &#039;ang moh&#039; husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
Singaporean woman's wedding with 'ang moh' husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
Romeo Tan&#039;s latest challenge: Playing a man with Tourette syndrome
Romeo Tan's latest challenge: Playing a man with Tourette syndrome
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Brigitte Lin: &#039;The more men I kill, the better the film does&#039;
Brigitte Lin: 'The more men I kill, the better the film does'
Fans, family and colleagues pay tribute to late actor Aloysius Pang at memorial event
Fans, family and colleagues pay tribute to late actor Aloysius Pang at memorial event
Instagram model raises $700k for Australia bushfire relief by offering nudes to verified donors
Instagram model raises $700k for Australia bushfire relief by offering nudes to verified donors
Female e-bike rider, 69, dies in accident involving 2 cars, including a Maserati
Female e-bike rider, 69, dies in accident involving 2 cars, including a Maserati
Gossip mill: Aileen Tan excited for second kissing scene in 30 years with young actor - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Aileen Tan excited for second kissing scene in 30 years with young actor - and other entertainment news this week
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We&#039;re not sex workers
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We're not sex workers
Haidilao steamboat: How much do you save when you do-it-yourself (DIY) at home?
Haidilao steamboat: How much do you save when you DIY at home?

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore&#039;s central shopping heaven and art strip
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore's central shopping heaven and art strip
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
Indoor playgrounds in JB malls where Singaporean families can have fun for less
Indoor playgrounds in JB malls where Singaporean families can have fun for less

Home Works

5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children

SERVICES