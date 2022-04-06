'Half my face began to droop': Kiss92 DJ Divian Nair rushed to hospital

We often work ourselves through the fatigue but the body has its own way of making you slow down.

For local radio DJ Divian Nair, it came in the form of a serious health scare. The 35-year-old who helms the morning show on Kiss92 recounted the experience on Instagram today (April 6) and shared that his body "forced quit his primary functions".

He wrote: "Two days ago, my body told me to stop... I suffered a major migraine attack that caused some paralysis on one side. At the time, when half my face began to droop, my wife assumed I was having a stroke.

"She called the ambulance and I was rushed to SGH for two CT scans to see if there was a clot or bleeding in my brain. I was placed in high dependency and underwent another MRI scan.

"Fortunately, all the tests were clean and showed no indication of a stroke."

The doctors "could not completely" rule out a stroke but determined that he most likely had "a major migraine caused by severe stress and fatigue that resulted in symptoms mimicking a stroke".

Divian assured everyone that he is feeling much better and is on the road to a full recovery. He also thanked family and friends who showed up, as well as others who sent their well wishes and flowers.

"I've been stressed out with some rather large issues at work for the last few months but it's time to slow down and gather my senses," he wrote, adding that he wants to "reset his priorities" after this scare.

He added: "I'll be off work and radio for a little while. Thank you for being patient. I promise to come back fully charged. For now, I'm excited to try this thing people call sleep or something."

