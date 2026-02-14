Halle Berry "never thought she'd get married again".

The 59-year-old actress recently confirmed that she's engaged to her partner of five years, Van Hunt — but Halle never actually planned to tie the knot again.

A source told People: "After Van proposed, Halle needed a few months to get comfortable with the idea of getting married again."

Halle — who has been married three times previously - is now feeling "excited to be engaged".

The insider shared: "She loves him so much, though, and he makes her incredibly happy. She feels very fortunate. She's excited to be engaged."

The couple are now planning to have "a small, meaningful wedding with their closest friends and family". Despite this, Halle and Van have not yet set a date for their nuptials.

Meanwhile, Halle recently suggested that older actresses in Hollywood need to "reclaim the narrative".

The film star — who plays a character facing ageism and misogyny in Crime 101, her latest film — told Variety: "I know the heartbreak of that. I know how marginalised women feel when they get around those numbers, and so I think I felt it for every woman who has been there and felt that way.

"It’s wrong and I think as women we have to reclaim the narrative. We’re not done at 50, 60, even 70. We have so much more to offer. I’m 60 this year and I feel like I’m just getting my second groove started, so not done."

In one scene in Crime 101, Halle's character tells a male boss to "shut the f*** up", and the actress has admitted to experiencing similar things in her own career.

The acclaimed actress shared: "I’ve said that to a few of my bosses. [It feels] amazing because that means I’m standing up for myself as a woman and I’m empowered. That has felt really good every time I’ve had to do that."

