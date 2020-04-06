Halle Berry urges followers to help 81-year-old man whose store was looted and burned in protests

Halle Berry has urged her followers to help an 81-year-old man whose store has been burned down.

The 53-year-old actress took to social media to bring her fans' attention to the plight of business owner Ned Harounian, who had his store in Los Angeles set ablaze last week during the protests against the death of George Floyd.

Halle noted Ned also had his deceased wife's jewellery stolen in the protests, and is now seeking monetary aid to help him build his business back up.

In a tweet, the star wrote: "An immigrant business owner in his 80s had his Melrose store looted, then burned, and his recently deceased wife's jewellery stolen.

"Things are crazy right now, but I hope we can all take a minute to help this man out!! Donate if you can. (sic)"

https://twitter.com/halleberry/status/1267575453495123968

Halle included a link to Ned's GoFundMe page, where there were more information about the elderly shop owner.

A description on the page read: "A recently widowed, 81-year-old, long-time Melrose business owner lost everything he had during the George Floyd protest on May 30, 2020.

"Rioters broke into the store, looted everything, and set the store on fire causing unrepeatable damage. The store is currently burned to ashes.

"The store was the only thing he had to keep him going, he has now lost everything that allowed him to survive.

"His only source of income was the store, unfortunately insurance is not covering the damages caused by the riot.

"Not only has he lost his only source of income, now he has no way to pay his rent and other expenses the store has allowed him to pay."

And a later update added: "81-year-old immigrant father, Ned Harounian, still grieving the recent loss of his wife, who died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, lost his livelihood when his Melrose shop was violently robbed and burned to the ground.

"He immigrated to the US with his family in 1985. For over 30 years, he poured everything he had into his business and community.

"After the recent death of his wife, the store was not only his source of income, but also his safe haven.

"The L.A. Melrose community is family to him and he to them.

"He has been violated, ripped of his life's work, support and community, devastating."

As of the time of writing, Ned's fundraiser has raised almost US$32,000 (S$45,000) of its US$75,000 goal.