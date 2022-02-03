Halo live-action series gets trailer featuring Master Chief and Cortana

Find the Halo, win the war.

Paramount+’s live-action Halo TV series has finally received a full trailer and release date. The series will launch on Paramount’s streaming service on March 24, featuring a different take on Microsoft’s iconic first-person shooter franchise.

Watch the trailer below:

The series takes us to a bloody 26th-century war between humanity and a formidable alien threat called the Covenant, filled with all the mysterious sci-fi imagery fans would expect from a Halo adaptation. We also get to see key characters like the iconic supersoldier Master Chief and his AI companion Cortana in live-action. Jen Taylor reprises her role as Cortana, having played the character since 2001’s Halo: Combat Evolved.

The series plans to explore a different canonical timeline from the Halo games, which means that you can expect lots of familiar events to play out in different ways. Some differences include the fact that multiple Spartans are still fighting alongside Master Chief, the latter of whom also seems to find the Halo ring all by himself.

Master Chief also seems to be affected by an ancient artifact he stumbles upon, having ignored the number one rule in all of sci-fi: Don’t touch strange artifacts.

The show seems to use a mix of CG and practical effects to bring the Halo universe to life — with the Spartans’ armour looking impressively detailed in live-action. The Arbiter and Cortana on the other hand, have been CG-animated to resemble their videogame counterparts — even if Cortana is a little less blue than she used to be.

Halo debuts on Paramount+ on March 24, 2022. The series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr Catherine Halsey and Jen Taylor as Cortana. The series also stars Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, Danny Sapani, Ryan McParland, Burn Gorman and Fiona O’Shaughnessy.

The series’ showrunner and writer Steven Kane will depart after Season 1, if the series gets picked up for a second season.

