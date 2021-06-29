Halo live-action series hit by departure of both showrunners

The live-action adaptation of the video game franchise, Halo, is once again facing another drama behind the scenes with its second showrunner, Steven Kane, parting ways from the project.

This follows the departure of original showrunner Kyle Killen after the former’s arrival back in 2019, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The production process of the show has struggled with retention and commitment issues since it was announced in 2014.

Originally planned as the first scripted original on the Xbox platform with episodes debuting first on Showtime, the ViacomCBS-owned premium cabler proceeded to become the show’s lone home in 2018.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes director Rupert Wyatt was set to be helm the series, but he left the project due to his conflicting schedules in 2018 and had Otto Bathurst taking over his directing duties.

There were other considerations taking place behind the scenes, too. During the time Halo was first announced as a Showtime series, the premium cable network’s parent company, CBS, has re-merged with Viacom.

The merged company then began to focus on bulking up its streaming platform, which was then rebranded earlier this year as Paramount+. Hence, the TV series was moved from Showtime to Paramount+ earlier this year in February.

Despite the numerous changes that Halo encountered, the series will remain on track for a 2022 premiere on the subscription streaming platform.

The adaptation will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future. Riding on the influence of the popular video game, the series is definitely one to keep an eye out for – if it ever sees the light of day, that is.