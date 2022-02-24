Halo live-action series to reveal Master Chief's face for the first time

Even if the Halo live-action series on Paramount+ isn't canon, since it taps into the mystique of Master Chief, one question has been on the mind of fans: Will Master Chief's face be revealed?

Kiki Wolfkill, executive producer of the show, reveals the answer in an interview with IGN.

"I think we set out to tell a character story and a personal story. And once we really got into what that story was, it became clear that you really needed to see the person in the armour and under the helmet," Wolfkill said.

As a video game is a very different medium from a TV show, it is understandable why such a decision has to be made.

"You will see his face. For some people, it's been a moment 20 years in the making, and for other people, it is something that feels very hard to imagine. We absolutely respect both sides of that fence, those who really want to see Chief's face and those who really don't.

"But for the nature of this story, it felt really important to connect with the Master Chief in a different way, and that meant showing the face."

The Halo series will premiere on March 24, 2022, and Pablo Schreiber (Thumper) will be playing the role of Master Chief. Looks like this series is going to break one of Halo's longest-held traditions.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Paramount Plus

This article was first published in Geek Culture.