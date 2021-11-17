Halo live-action teaser revealed, series premiering in 2022

As Beyonce famously sang, "I can see your halo, halo, halo…"

Soon, fans of the Halo franchise will be able to sit back and watch Paramount+'s live-action Halo series. It just got its first short teaser, which was revealed during Microsoft's 20th anniversary Xbox event.

The series was announced all the way back in 2014, but experienced a bumpy production process. Still, it seems like the series is on track to premiere on Paramount+ in 2022.

The teaser shows a close-up of Master Chief, played by Pablo Schreiber (American Gods), donning the iconic Mjolnir armour.

And then, Cortana, played by Jen Taylor who is reprising her role as the artificial intelligence assistant from the Halo games, is heard saying "Hello, Master Chief."

The series is set to become a Paramount+ exclusive, and fans won't have to wait much longer before the show graces their television screens.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.