Halo season 2 begins filming, adds Titans star Joseph Morgan as Colonel James Ackerson

Master Chief is back in action. Paramount+ announced that the second season for its Halo series, based on the popular video game franchise of the same name, has begun filming after a successful first outing.

Production is currently taking place in Iceland, with additional photography set to happen in Budapest later in the year.

The action-drama takes after its video game roots, and tells of the 26th-century conflict between humanity and the alien faction known as the Convenant.

It follows franchise mascot Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber, American Gods) as he leads a group of super soldiers created by Dr. Halsey (Natascha McElhone, Californication) in a battle against the extraterrestrial threat.

Halo Season Two will see the pair returning to the fight yet again with two new cast additions: Joseph Morgan (Season Four of Titans) and Mexican actress Cristina Rodlo (No One Gets Out Alive).

PHOTO: Paramount+

The former is joining the series as James Ackerson, a character of Halo's extended universe, who's described in the official press release as a "formidable intelligence operative who has spent his career climbing the ranks of the UNSC's secretive Office of Naval Intelligence."

Rodlo, meanwhile, plays a UNSC Marine Corp corporal named Talia Perez, a relatively new recruit of the communications unit with a specialisation in linguistics.

Both Schreiber and McElhone are also serving as producers this season.

Other cast members include Jen Taylor (Halo game series, RWBY) as Cortana, Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), and Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful).

A release date has yet to be set for Season Two of Halo. The entirety of Season One is available to stream on Paramount+, and will receive a DVD and Blu-ray release on November 15.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.