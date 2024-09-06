Halsey got obsessed with making doll houses when she was battling ill health

Halsey became obsessed with making doll houses when she was stuck at home battling ill health.

The 29-year-old pop star — who uses she/they pronouns and is mum to three-year-old son Ender with screenwriter Alev Aydin — spent a lot of time recovering at home after being diagnosed with Lupus and a rare lymphoproliferative disorder.

She has revealed she used her time to focus on a new hobby — building tiny furniture from scratch and even making her own wallpaper.

She told Paper magazine: "It was something I could do inside, and it was something I could do that was creative, and it was something quiet that I could do when my son was asleep. I couldn't go out, obviously, I couldn't drink, I couldn't be in a social environment.

"I was home a lot, and I just heard about doll housing, and I loved it."

Halsey also explained the hobby also helped with some of her symptoms, adding: "It was also great for me, because I had a really hard time with my motor function.

"My fine motor skills were not great. When I was sick, I couldn't even open an envelope or peel a sticker off a thing; it required me to be focused and meticulous with my fine motor action, which I really wanted to retain.

"I knew if I started playing music again, I wanted to be able to play piano and guitar. I couldn't practice either while my kid was asleep at night, so I was doing doll housing, and I just got so obsessed with it. I started building furniture from scratch, and then making my own wallpaper."

She added the hobby helped her focus on "beautiful tiny things" because she felt so unattractive when she wasn't well.

Halsey added: "I just felt really f****** ugly the whole time I was sick. I could not look at myself. I didn't look in a mirror, unless I was putting a contact lens in my eye, for months.

"I was just unrecognisable. I didn't like looking at myself. It was horrific and it would spin me out, and just sitting there and playing with these beautiful tiny things was so much nicer."

