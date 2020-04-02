Hamilton musical to be released in cinemas

PHOTO: Twitter/HamiltonMusical
AFP

NEW YORK - A big-screen version of smash hit musical Hamilton is coming to movie theatres in 2021, its creator announced on Monday (Feb 3).

The show - which has become one of the highest-grossing Broadway musicals of all time since its 2015 debut - tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of the founding fathers of the United States.

The show's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also stars in Hamilton, said the film would be a live performance of show at New York's Richard Rodgers Theatre that comprised the original cast.

It will be distributed by Disney and released on Oct 15, 2021, he said in a tweet. Variety magazine said it would get theatrical runs in the US and Canada.

Hamilton has made US$633 million (S$867 million) in box office receipts and has been seen by 2.5 million people in New York alone since arriving on Broadway in August 2015, according to Broadway.com.

A production of Hamilton has also been on in London's West End since 2017 and a three-year tour of the show just ended in Chicago.

Mixing political history with rap and hip-hop, the show won 11 Tony Awards in 2016, including best musical.

Another of Miranda's musicals, In The Heights, has been adapted for theatres and is due out in June.

More about
musicals movies

TRENDING

Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
What Wuhan virus? It&#039;s business as usual for globetrotter Nas Daily
Nas Daily gets hate for being too positive
Li Chun on Feb 4 - When is the best date &amp; time to deposit money?
Li Chun on Feb 4 - When is the best date & time to deposit money?
&#039;You hurt me!&#039;: Maid cries after allegedly getting kicked out by employer, police investigating
'You hurt me!': Maid cries after allegedly getting kicked out by employer, police investigating
Footage of Indonesian flight passengers from Wuhan getting sprayed with chemicals go viral
Footage of Indonesian flight passengers from Wuhan getting sprayed with chemicals go viral
Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun&#039;s leaving for England
Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun's leaving for England
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Dismayed by discrimination, Wuhan woman pens positive tales about her hometown on Facebook
Dismayed by discrimination, Wuhan woman pens positive tales about her hometown
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Former SIA steward now sells youtiao with a modern twist in Yishun
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch

Home Works

Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
Tips on caring for wood furniture
Tips on caring for wood furniture
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her

SERVICES