From Hamilton to Promising Young Woman, diversity rules Golden Globe nominations

LOS ANGELES – Hollywood period drama Mank led a list of Golden Globe nominations on Wednesday (Feb 3) that were strong on diversity and dominated by Netflix in a reflection of the upheaval wrought by the coronavirus pandemic on the traditional American film industry.
From the movie version of rap-infused musical Hamilton to LGBTQ musical The Prom and director nods for three women, the nominations – which kick off the Hollywood awards season - recognised multiple stories and performers in an industry that critics have long complained is dominated by white men.
The contest for the best drama movie will also include modern Great Recession story Nomadland, 1960s Vietnam War protest drama The Trial Of The Chicago 7, #MeToo revenge story Promising Young Woman and ageing family drama The Father.
Sacha Baron Cohen’s satire on former President Donald Trump’s America, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm; Hamilton; The Prom; autism story Music and time-loop comedy Palm Springs will compete in a separate category for musicals and comedies.
For television, British royal family drama The Crown, whose season focused on the late Princess Diana, led the way with six nods, followed by quirky small-town comedy Schitt’s Creek.
Streaming service Netflix beat all comers in both film, with 22 nods, and television, with 20, after a year in which the coronavirus pandemic led Hollywood studios to push back dozens of their film releases or put them on streaming services, and many movie theatres were closed for months.
Amazon Studios was a distant second with seven nominations in the movie field.
Three of the five directors nominated on Wednesday were women, including Regina King for the story of a meeting of four black icons in the 1960s in One Night In Miami, Britain’s Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman and Chinese-born filmmaker Chloe Zhao for Nomadland.
Among the acting nominees were Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman, in his last film role, in jazz period piece Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed as a drummer losing his hearing in Sound Of Metal, Andra Day for her role in The United States Vs Billie Holiday, and Dev Patel for the modern twist on Charles Dickens The Personal History Of David Copperfield.
“Without question, things are changing,” said actor Leslie Odom Jr, who was involved in Hamilton, Music and One Night In Miami where he played A Change Is Gonna Come singer Sam Cooke.
“The table is getting longer, the room is getting larger, and the lens is finding new people and new interesting stories to tell,” Odom said in a phone interview.
The Golden Globes are to be handed out at a virtual ceremony on Feb 28, hosted by actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
The winners are selected by the small Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
“Despite a stressed pandemic year, there is a comfort of sorts in embracing traditions. Perhaps it is a hopeful sign that we will get out of this eventually,” said British actor Gary Oldman who was nominated for playing Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz in Mank.
It was a good day for Baron Cohen, who won nominations both for his Borat sequel and for his supporting role in The Trial Of The Chicago 7.
“These two films are different, but they share a common theme: Sometimes we have to protest injustice with our own farce,” Baron Cohen said in a statement.
Following is a list of key film nominations:
Best drama
Nomadland
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Mank
The Father
Promising Young Woman
Best comedy or musical
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Palm Springs
Music
The Prom
Best actor, drama
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Riz Ahmed – Sound Of Metal
Gary Oldman – Mank
Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
Best actress, drama
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces Of A Woman
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday
Best actor, comedy or musical
Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dev Patel – The Personal History Of David Copperfield
James Corden – The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
Andy Samberg – Palm Springs
Best actress, comedy or musical
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit
Kate Hudson – Music
Rosamund Pike – I Care A Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma
Best director
Chloe Zhao – Nomadland
Aaron Sorkin – The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Regina King – One Night In Miami
David Fincher – Mank
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Best supporting actor
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Jared Leto – The Little Things
Bill Murray – On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami
Best supporting actress
Olivia Colman – The Father
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Helena Zengel – News Of The World
Best animated film
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best foreign film
Another Round (Denmark)
La Llorona (France, Guatemala)
The Life Ahead (Italy)
Minari (USA)
Two of Us (USA, France)
Best original song
Fight for You - Judas and the Black Messiah
Hear My Voice - The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Io Si (Seen) - The Life Ahead
Speak Now - One Night In Miami
Tigress & Tweed - The United States vs Billie Holiday
Following is a list of key television nominations:
Best TV drama series
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best TV comedy/musical series
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
The Great
The Flight Attendant
Emily in Paris
Best actor, TV drama
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Josh O’Connor – The Crown
Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
Al Pacino – Hunters
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Best actress, TV drama
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Laura Linney – Ozark
Sarah Paulson – Ratched
Best actor, TV comedy/musical
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Don Cheadle – Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Best actress, TV comedy/musical
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Elle Fanning – The Great
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Lily Collins – Emily in Paris
Best TV movie or limited series
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox