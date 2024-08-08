Han Ji-min confirms romance with Jannabi vocalist 10 years her junior

South Korean actress Han Ji-min, 42, has confirmed that she is dating Jannabi vocalist Choi Jung-hoon, who is 10 years her junior.

A statement issued by her management agency BH Entertainment today (Aug 8) shared the news, stating that the couple "recently developed a romantic relationship".

According to Korean media, the pair first got to know each other through the programme The Seasons: Choi Jung-hoon's Night Garden in August last year and that Ji-min has always been a big fan of Jannabi, a South Korean indie rock band.

Jung-hoon's label Peponi Music also issued a similar statement confirming the romance.

Videos on YouTube from last year show the two of them sharing the stage while singing one of Jannabi's songs, A Thought on an Autumn Night.

The pair reportedly shared a mutual admiration for each other and grew closer while practising for the performance.

Ji-min, a veteran in the Korean showbiz circle, is best known for her breakout role in the 2005 drama Resurrection. She also appeared in popular TV series Jewel in the Palace and her role in the 2018 crime drama film Miss Baek won her the Best Actress award at 55th Baeksang Arts Awards.

She recently starred in the dramas Our Blues (2022) and Behind Your Touch (2023).

Jung-hoon joined Jannabi in 2014 and is known as the group's principal songwriter. He was recently in the travel show No Math School Trip (2023).

Korean media reported that the couple's respective agencies were made to confirm the news after the pair were snapped out in public together, allegedly while on a date.

