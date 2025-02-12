'He had a happy retired life': Mark Lee recalls fond memories of Moses Lim, local celebs pay tribute

Veteran comedian-host Moses Lim died yesterday (Feb 11) at the age of 75 and local celebrities are paying tribute and reminiscing on their time with him.

Actor Mark Lee told AsiaOne he found out about Moses' death through director Jack Neo last night and felt "very sad".

"We are comedians and have brought a lot of laughter to our audience. I think it is a loss to me as well as viewers. We worked together on Comedy Nite for 10 years. Every Monday, we would gather for rehearsals and filming and have meals together, all done in laughter," said the 56-year-old.

Comedy Nite was a live variety skit show in the 1990s starring Moses and Jack as well as then-newcomers Mark, Henry Thia and Patricia Mok.

"Although it has already been more than two decades since Comedy Nite last aired, some of these happy moments felt like it just happened yesterday."

Mark said Moses was an "energetic and positive" person who wouldn't give rookies any stress.

"He would coordinate with us during the performances. As rookies, sometimes when we had problems during a live performance, such as forgetting our lines, he and Jack would remind us of our lines, and this helped us to perform naturally. He wasn't someone who would take advantage of his seniority, so to us, he was a very good role model."

Mark recalled a time when Moses fell during a rehearsal: "He was heavy and I remembered he fell backwards but stood up immediately. He was already in his forties then. I knew he was definitely in pain, but he didn't want us to worry and disrupt the rehearsals. I feel that he was someone who really took care of the whole team."

The last time they worked together was on Happy Can Already! (2016) - a dialect variety show for the Singapore elderly.

"Although Moses had not appeared on TV for a while, he was still like how he was when we worked together on Comedy Nite decades ago," he added.

"We didn't contact each other often because everyone has their own lives. But occasionally, we would see each other at events and would still greet and ask after each other.

"I could see that Moses looked very happy when he talked about food, his grandchildren and children. I could see he had a happy retired life and one that many retirees longed for - to eat, go home to his grandchildren and play with them."

He said he was happy for Moses who enjoyed his retirement.

Local celebs pay tribute

Nicholas Lee, who played Moses' onscreen son Ronnie in the seven-season sitcom Under One Roof (1995-2003), uploaded an emotional post on Instagram today.

"My dearest Moses, you are like the second dad l've lost and the pain is indescribable. I shall treasure always and fondly the many moments we shared during those years of incredible joy," he said.

"Unforgettable and irreplaceable. I'm so thankful to be able to share one last scene with you just last month. Sleep well Dad, love you always".

Actor Zhu Houren choked up when he spoke to 8World. He had met Moses for tea just two weeks ago and they chatted about the latter returning to the screen.

The 70-year-old recalled a poignant memory of Moses: "I remember we went to a sermon at Batam on Christmas Day six years ago. He was in poor health then and was hospitalised for more than 10 days. He initially said he could not go but later, he was discharged from the hospital early and called me in person to tell me that he could go."

At the time, Moses required crutches but left everyone laughing when it came to his sharing.

"The memory of him completely engrossed in it and his power when he devoted himself deeply moved us, and it is still vivid in my mind," said Houren.

Actor-host Lim Yew Huat shared the general sentiment in his tribute on Instagram: "Moses was a gourmet foodie and actor. Whether it was reviewing food, hosting or acting, he was very professional. We have lost another national treasure."

Chew Chor Meng posted a black screen on his Instagram Stories and Mediacorp also shared an Instagram video compiling some of Moses' scenes from his shows, later referring to him by his character's name in Under One Roof.

"Thank you Moses for showing us that life's greatest achievements are measured in the smiles we create and the hearts we touch. You may have left the stage, but the joy you brought this lifetime will echo through generations beyond.

"Take your bow, Tan Ah Teck. You've given us the performance of a lifetime. A television icon, a devoted father, and a Singapore treasure. What a wonderful show it has been."

According to a notice shared by 8World, Moses' wake will start on Feb 13, 11am, at the Church of the Good Shepherd at 2 Dundee Road, and the cortege will leave for Mandai Crematorium & Columbarium on Feb 15 at 12pm.

