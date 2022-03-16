Harley Quinn Kite Man spin-off series in development for HBO Max

One thing about DC – their programming on HBO Max never miss. From Doom Patrol to Peacemaker, one of DC’s most popular series to date include the Kaley Cuoco-led Harley Quinn animated series. Whilst fans have been waiting for the third season for a very long time now, series co-creator Patrick Schumacker just announced that a Kite Man spin-off series is in the works at the streamer.

Titled Noonan, the spin-off series centres around Kite Man as he buys Noonan’s Bar, the iconic hangout spot for the criminal underworld in Gotham City. If you need a re-introduction, Kite Man was the ex-fiance of Poison Ivy in Harley Quinn and is a villain who, well, uses kite-based weapons to commit his crimes.

Expanding on what Noonan entails, Schumacker said, “He tries to run the bar by himself, but it doesn’t turn out so easy”.

“We have Harley and Ivy appear in the first episode, but after that, we have with different goons and villains appearing every episode like Lex Luthor and Bane. It will be kind of like Cheers for supervillains.”

Harley Quinn is a funny and violent R-rated series that sees Harley attempt to make a name for herself after her breakup with Joker with the support of fellow C-list supervillains Poison Ivy, King Shark, Clayface and Doctor Psycho.

Amidst the chaos, fans see her cross paths with the likes of Penguin, Riddler, Lex Luthor and Bane. Her friendship with Ivy blossoms into romance, causing the end of Ivy and Kite Man’s engagement. Heartbroken, buying the bar could be Kite Man’s emotional response to life’s events.

If Noonan is to be as crazy, entertaining and a joyous celebration of Gotham’s criminals, then fans have a lot to look forward to. However, Schumacker warns that whilst Noonan is in development, things could change or the show could not even happen at all.

Given the success of Harley Quinn, the chances of the series being greenlit is higher, so fingers crossed! Aside from possibly expanding on Kite Man’s adventures, Schumacker teases that the third season of Harley Quinn will be premiering “soon”. Until further announcements are made, fans can catch the first two seasons on HBO Max.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.