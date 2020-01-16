'Harley Quinn' Margot Robbie didn't feel like an adult until she learned to say 'no'

Bang

The 29-year-old actress was just 17 when she left home for a role in TV series Neighbours but the Birds of Prey star - who is married to Tom Ackerley - just felt like a "kid trying to do grown-up things" at the time. She feels she has matured only when she's able to take control of her life.

She said: "I didn't suddenly feel like an adult at 17 because I moved away from home and was living on my own.

"That didn't make me feel like an adult, that made me feel like a kid who was trying to do grown-up things. I am only now really starting to feel like an adult by just learning to say 'no' to things.

"That's been the biggest part of growing up for me; saying 'no' and having the balls to say 'no'.

"I have always been a yes person, so I feel much more of an adult and in control of my life when I can say, 'No, I know what I want and I know that that is not it and I am not going to do it!'"

Margot found it "scary" when she first moved to Melbourne for Neighbours but it also boosted her confidence.

She told the January digital issue of GLAMOUR UK magazine: "I didn't know anyone in Melbourne and that was scary. I definitely had those moments of, 'I can do it, I am an independent woman' and then 'Holy sh*t, this is so hard and scary, maybe I can't.'

"I had a lot of those moments when I first started working on Neighbours and was just trying to figure out life."

After leaving the daytime soap, Margot moved to the US.

She added: "Then, the next big start was three years later when I moved to America and that felt like I totally had a fresh, clean slate because no one in America knew who I was.

"Maybe some people had heard of Neighbours, but they had never seen it, so I got my anonymity back for a while, which was a liberating feeling that definitely made it feel like a fresh start. I got to rebuild who I wanted to be and how I wanted my career to look or feel."

More about
celebrities actress

TRENDING

Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George's Avenue
Singaporean accused of filming women in toilet: Court urged to lift gag order, stop his return to top UK uni
Singaporean accused of filming women in toilet: Court urged to lift gag order, stop his return to top UK uni
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness
Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges and which to get
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users

SERVICES