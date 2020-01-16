'Harley Quinn' Margot Robbie didn't feel like an adult until she learned to say 'no'

The 29-year-old actress was just 17 when she left home for a role in TV series Neighbours but the Birds of Prey star - who is married to Tom Ackerley - just felt like a "kid trying to do grown-up things" at the time. She feels she has matured only when she's able to take control of her life.

She said: "I didn't suddenly feel like an adult at 17 because I moved away from home and was living on my own.

"That didn't make me feel like an adult, that made me feel like a kid who was trying to do grown-up things. I am only now really starting to feel like an adult by just learning to say 'no' to things.

"That's been the biggest part of growing up for me; saying 'no' and having the balls to say 'no'.

"I have always been a yes person, so I feel much more of an adult and in control of my life when I can say, 'No, I know what I want and I know that that is not it and I am not going to do it!'"

Margot found it "scary" when she first moved to Melbourne for Neighbours but it also boosted her confidence.

She told the January digital issue of GLAMOUR UK magazine: "I didn't know anyone in Melbourne and that was scary. I definitely had those moments of, 'I can do it, I am an independent woman' and then 'Holy sh*t, this is so hard and scary, maybe I can't.'

"I had a lot of those moments when I first started working on Neighbours and was just trying to figure out life."