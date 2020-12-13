Harrison Ford, 78, returns as Indiana Jones for the final time in fifth movie

Harrison Ford is set to reprise his role as Indiana Jones in a new movie.

The 78-year-old actor will make his return as the iconic archaeologist in a brand new movie in the popular franchise, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy confirmed during Disney's Investor Day on Thursday (Dec 10).

Kathleen also confirmed the installment is on course to go into production this coming spring for a July 2022 release, and as previously announced, James Mangold will be directing the feature.

A tweet from the official Disney Twitter account read: "Lucasfilm is in pre-production on the next installment of Indiana Jones. At the helm is James @Mang0ld, director of Ford v Ferrari, and Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will be back to continue his iconic character's journey. Adventure arrives July 2022. (sic)"

As of the time of writing, nothing else is known about the new movie, but Harrison's casting comes as there were previously rumours of him being replaced in the role by Chris Pratt.

Harrison quickly shut down speculation way back in 2015, saying no-one else would ever take on the role, and hilariously mentioning the wrong Chris - by calling out fellow actor Chris Pine - in the process.

He said: "Nobody else is gonna be Indiana Jones! Don't you get it? I'm Indiana Jones. When I'm gone, he's gone. It's easy... This is a hell of a way to tell Chris Pine this."

The casting news comes as part of a huge announcement for Disney, who used their Investor Day to confirm plans for dozens of new projects, including a reimagining of Cheaper By the Dozen starring Gabrielle Union, and a Nat Geo project starring Will Smith which is being helmed by Darren Aronofsky.

Disney also confirmed plans for Sister Act 3 with Whoopi Goldberg returning as Deloris Wilson and Tyler Perry producing, as well as a new movie titled Disenchanted, which will be a sequel to the Amy Adams-fronted 2007 comedy Enchanted..