Harrison Ford hints Shrinking could be his final role

Harrison Ford thinks Shrinking would be a "sufficient" end to his legendary career.

The 83-year-old actor — who stars alongside Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Jason Segel and Michael J Fox in the hit Apple TV series — described the show as a "very special" project to work on and admitted he wonders what he could possibly do next to live up to the experience.

Speaking during a panel at Apple TV's inaugural press day this week, he said: "Where do you go from here?

"The kind of work that we're able to do is remarkable given the tools we have to work with, and the notion that lies behind this series.

"And if it was all over here, that would be sufficient"

The Star Wars and Indiana Jones legend explained how working on Shrinking has been a "different" experience, but one that has been incredibly fulfilling.

He added: "This has been a different kind of job for me, and I've been doing this for a long time.

"This is very special and it really nurtures me and makes me feel like what we're doing has value and importance. I look for that in my life and I'm happy to have found it here."

Elsewhere during the panel, he admitted he was nervous about working with Michael J Fox on the show, as Harrison's character Dr Paul Roades has the same condition as the Back To The Future icon.

He said: "It was a bit daunting when I thought about it, because I am representing a character that has Parkinson's, and Michael, of course, has the real thing.

"I've always felt a real sense of responsibility for getting that part of my story right. But Michael is an extraordinary, generous and lovely fellow, who I did not know at all and had a chance to, just working on this show.

"It was an extraordinary experience to work with him. He is such a powerful presence. Such grace and courage and indomitability, and some of that, I hope, will help me colour my portrayal of a character with Parkinson's."

