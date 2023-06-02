Harrison Ford wanted to look old in new Indiana Jones movie

Harrison Ford.
Harrison Ford wanted to look like an old man in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The 80-year-old actor reprises his role as the archaeologist for the fifth and final time in the movie and revealed that he gave the film's stunt team a piece of his mind when they tried to help him dismount from a horse.

Speaking to Esquire magazine, Harrison recalled: "I thought, 'What the f***?' Like I was being attacked by gropers. I look down and there's three stunt guys there making sure I didn't fall off the stirrup.

"They said, 'Oh, we were just afraid because we thought, you know, and bah bah bah bah.' And I said, 'Leave me the f*** alone...Leave me alone, I'm an old man getting off a horse and I want it to look like that!'"

Harrison revealed that he wanted to pay a fitting farewell to Indy by creating an "ambitious" flick.

He explained: "I wanted an ambitious movie to be the last one. And I don't mean that we didn't make ambitious movies before - they were ambitious in many different ways. But not necessarily as ambitious with the character as I wanted the last one to be."

Ford's age did show at times during the making of the movie as a shoulder injury sustained during a fight scene with co-star Mads Mikkelsen caused him to miss out on eight weeks of production.

He said: "Yeah, well, I'm also known for shutting movies down because I get hurt, which is not something you want to be known for. But hey, s*** happens."

Harrison is not slowing down as he is set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut in 'Captain America: New World Order' and explained how it is often hard work making a movie.

The 'Star Wars' actor said: "Yeah. I mean, there are tough days and easy days and fun days and all kinds of days. It's a tough schedule and, yeah, it's fun. But it's not a walk in the park. It's not fun fun. It's work."

