Harry and Meghan's Spotify deal comes to an end

LONDON — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's multi-year agreement with streaming giant Spotify to produce podcasts has ended with just one series made.

The Swedish company announced the partnership with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in late 2020 after they stepped down from royal duties and began to forge new careers in California.

It was estimated by media to have been worth as much as US$20 million (S$26 million) or more.

Meghan's "Archetypes" podcast, described on Spotify as one where "we investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back", had featured many famous figures such as Mariah Carey and Serena Williams in its 12 episodes.

The duchess was named top Entertainment Podcast Host in the Gracie Awards in March.

But in a joint statement, Spotify and the royal couple's company said the agreement to produce future series had been terminated.

"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together," the statement said.

A Wall Street Journal report said the couple had not met the productivity benchmarks required to receive the full payout from the deal whose terms were not made public when it was announced.

The podcast was one of a number of lucrative deals the couple signed after moving to the United States. They have also made a Netflix documentary, while Harry's memoir Spare in which he detailed his falling out with his father King Charles and the rest of his family, broke records earlier this year.

The prince is also involved in numerous high-profile lawsuits against the British tabloid press, becoming the first royal to give evidence for 130 years this month.

