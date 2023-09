Harry Potter actress Bonnie Wright gives birth to baby boy

Bonnie Wright has given birth to a baby boy.

The 32-year-old actress – who is best known for playing Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter film franchise – has revealed via social media that she's given birth to her son Elio, confessing that she and her husband Andrew Lococo are already "in love" with their tot.

Alongside a photo of their baby boy, Bonnie wrote on Instagram: "Say hello to Elio Ocean Wright Lococo born at home on Tuesday (Sept 19).

"We're all healthy and happy. Andrew and I are so in love with our son! So grateful for our birth team that have held our hands throughout and made the journey so joyous and expanding. Birth is the wildest experience!"

Bonnie has also taken the time to thank her team of midwives and her husband.

She wrote: "Birth workers are amazing! Lastly thanks to Andrew my rock throughout birth, quite literally, as I squeezed onto you so tight and you never wavered. Elio has the most tender loving papa. Okay, hormonal emotional extra long caption over!"

Bonnie first announced her pregnancy back in April.

The actress – who posted a snap of her growing baby bump on social media – revealed that she couldn't wait to meet her baby boy, and she described her pregnancy as a "wild and humbling journey".

Bonnie – who married Andrew in 2022 – wrote at the time: "We're having a baby! So excited to share this beautiful land with them. What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life.

"Andrew and I can't wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents."

