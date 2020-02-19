Harry Styles allegedly robbed at knifepoint in London

PHOTO: Instagram/harry_update
Bang

Harry Styles was allegedly robbed at knifepoint in London on Valentine's Day (Feb 14).

The singer was allegedly approached by a man in Hampstead in London last week, who pulled out a knife and demanded cash from the star.

Harry, 26, is believed to have handed over the cash and was unharmed in the altercation.

A source told Mirror Online: "He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm, and getting the situation over with. Understandably though, it left him very shaken up afterwards."

Metropolitan Police have confirmed the incident did take place, but did not mention the One Direction star.

They said in a statement: "Police are investigating reports of a knifepoint robbery in Hampstead. Officers were contacted on Saturday Feb 15 regarding the incident which happened at 11.50pm on Friday Feb 14. It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him. No arrests and enquiries are ongoing."

As of the time of writing, Harry has yet to confirm his involvement in the alleged incident.

The news comes after homeless stalker Pablo Tarazaga-Orero was found guilty of stalking in October.

Initially, Harry had given him money to get food or a hotel as he thought it was "sad that someone so young was sleeping rough at a bus stop when it was cold".

The star returned the next day with food but quickly chose to stop contact with Tarazaga-Orero, 26, because of his "odd behaviour".

He told the court: "He asked me if I wanted to go to a restaurant to eat. I told him I was on my way to work. I found it a little odd. His facial expression made me feel a little uneasy. It was like a smirk.

"Until that point, I never felt unsafe or uneasy in my own home."

However, Harry continued to see Tarazaga-Orero "incredibly often... almost every day".

He told the court Tarazaga-Orero had posted change to the value of £49.95 (S$90) through the star's letterbox in April 2019, followed him several times into a local pub, and stopped and asked for money while Harry was out running.

Tarazaga-Orero avoided jail in his sentencing, but has been banned from going to Harry's postcode, as well as going within 250 metres of the star and attending any of his concerts.

