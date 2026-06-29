Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz reportedly eyeing New Orleans for wedding

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz are reportedly eyeing New Orleans for their wedding.

The couple got engaged in April, and they are said to have looked at possible venues for their nuptials in the Louisiana city, where the actress' 62-year-old dad, singer Lenny Kravitz, bought his first home.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Harry and Zoe might have a string of celebrity friends and a Hollywood lifestyle, but their wedding won't be like that.

"They're a cool couple and want something unique.

"Zoe's family ties to New Orleans, plus the town's musical history, is making it a frontrunner, and they've told pals that they're looking at options for holding their big day there."

Lenny bought a one-bedroom, two-bathroom 1825 Creole cottage on Dauphine Street in 1994, and he gave it a huge makeover before it sold for $655,000 in 2012.

However, in May, a separate source told People that Zoe, 37, and 32-year-old singer Harry — who reportedly popped the question with an almost US$1 million (S$1.3 million) diamond ring — are not thinking about the wedding yet.

After the Big Little Lies star attended the recent opening night of Harry's Together Together tour at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, the insider said: "She was excited to support him at the opening night in Amsterdam. She's into his music and loves seeing him perform live.

"They're just having a great time together. She's happy, but pretty low-key about the engagement. She isn't talking about a wedding at all."

In March, Harry - who has been romantically linked with Zoe since August 2025 and has been spotted with The Batman star in Rome, Italy, London, and New York — outlined his five-year plan to get married and start a family soon.

He told DJ Zane Lowe, 52, on Apple Music: "I think I had a real honest conversation with myself about, 'OK, in five years, what do I want my life to look like?'

"And then, 'How do I make changes to aim at that?' I don't want to be the guy who's on his own but was like, 'Oh, I really did it.'

"I want to be fulfilled, and I want to be in great relationships with people. I want to have great friendships with people. I want a family. I want these things.

"It just allowed me to go like, 'OK, what do I have to do to create space to allow these things to happen?' I can't just expect them to just happen to me."

Harry's song, American Girls, was inspired by watching three of his closest friends get married, which he also wants to do someday.

The ex-One Direction boy band member explained: "I think the song to me is like, it's actually quite a lonely song in a lot of ways. I watched my three closest friends get married.

"And actually seeing them trust in something and risk something to find something truly fulfilling, in a way that isn't as shiny and on paper as exciting as, you know, watching them get married. I was like, 'I'm single, so I'm having all the fun.'

"And American Girls is actually about watching them get married and like, you know, there just is a magic when you find the right person that you want to be with.

"But I think watching them do that, and seeing that it doesn't come without any uncertainty, it doesn't come without any risk."

Harry continued: "And it's like being truly vulnerable with someone, sharing a life with someone like that.

"Having the time to stop and assess all of it and really look at my life from a bird's eye view and go, 'What do I actually want in my life?' I have all these things around me all the time. It's hard to pull those things in without making space for them."

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