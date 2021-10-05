Harry Styles confirms explicit meaning behind Watermelon Sugar, and it might just be what you think

Harry Styles has confirmed the explicit meaning behind Watermelon Sugar.

The 27-year-old pop star revealed during a gig in Nashville that his 2019 single is centred around the subject of female pleasure - as many fans have previously speculated.

He said: "This song is about ... It doesn't really matter what it's about."

Harry - who shot to international stardom as part of One Direction - subsequently claimed that the hit single is about the "sweetness of life", before he encouraged the crowd to sing some of the lyrics.

He then added: "It's also about the female orgasm but that's totally different - it's not really relevant."

Harry's fans have often speculated about the meaning of the song over recent years.

But the pop star has previously remained tight-lipped about the real inspiration for the record.

When the fan theory about the song's meaning was put to him in 2019, Harry simply replied: "Is that what it's about?"

Harry hasn't released an album since Fine Line in 2019, but he's been busily working on new material and is hoping to surprise his fans in the near future.

The singer is "excited" about releasing his next record, after being delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

Speaking about the rumoured new record, a source recently explained: "Harry started working on the album in early 2020 and had a few writing sessions under his belt before the pandemic really took hold.

"As a result plans were put on ice but most of the record ended up being recorded in the UK.

"Right now exact details are top secret but the tracklisting should be decided soon."

Harry released his debut album in 2017 and he can't wait for fans to hear his latest effort.

The insider added: "Harry is really excited about the album."