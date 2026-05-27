Harry Styles defends controversial staging of Together, Together tour after criticism

Harry Styles has defended the controversial staging for his Together, Together tour after some fans branded the design "offensive" and complained parts of the show left them unable to see the singer perform.

The former One Direction star, 32, is currently midway through a 10-night run at Amsterdam's Johan Cruijff Arena, where the latest leg of his world tour began on 16 May, and Harry, whose solo career has included chart-topping albums Harry's House and Fine Line alongside acting roles in Dunkirk and My Policeman, has faced mounting criticism from some concertgoers over the stage's large walkway structures, which circle the stadium floor and have reportedly obstructed views for sections of the audience.

Addressing the criticism during Saturday (May 23) night's concert in Amsterdam, Harry explained the thinking behind the stage design directly to fans.

In comments that came to light on Tuesday said: "The reason why we made the stage like this is because I wanted to be in it with you.

"I wanted to be as close to as many of you as possible, because that's what this tour is all about."

Harry continued: "It's about being together, having fun together, sharing a moment together, dancing together, being with your friends, being with strangers, getting swayed with your friends, getting swayed with strangers.

"That is how I made this album and that is how I would like you to listen to it tonight."

He added: "Thank you for being here with us, thank you for coming back to stay with us, it means a lot to us, thank you so much."

The backlash comes during another hugely successful touring era for Harry, who continues to remain one of the world's biggest live music draws following the global success of As It Was and the continuing cultural impact of One Direction.

Harry's comments followed days of online criticism from fans attending the Amsterdam shows, with some claiming they were unable to properly view Harry for large portions of the concert because of the elevated bridges surrounding the stage.

One fan described the stage set-up on social media as "the worst of all time", while another called the design "offensive" because of restricted sightlines from certain areas inside the stadium.

Following the backlash, organisers confirmed adjustments would be made for the remaining Amsterdam concerts and future dates, including Harry's upcoming residency at Wembley Stadium in London next month.

In a statement, organisers said they had "heard concerns from some fans regarding sight line obstructions".

They added: "Measures are being taken to alter the front bridges for the remaining gigs in Amsterdam and next month's concerts in London."

Organisers continued: "For future venues, we are working as quickly as possible to make adjustments that also fit within safety code and local compliance."

A representative for the tour also told the BBC the floor concept had been designed to "give fans freedom".

Harry has previously faced criticism during the rollout of the Together, Together tour over ticket prices and venue selections, although demand for the shows has remained exceptionally high.

The singer is set to perform a record-breaking 12-night residency at Wembley Stadium beginning on June 12.

Since launching his solo career after One Direction's hiatus, Harry has become one of Britain's most commercially successful global stars, winning Grammy Awards and Brit Awards while building a reputation for ambitious live productions and fashion-forward performances.

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