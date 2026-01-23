Harry Styles 'honoured and amazed' to have Shania Twain support him on tour

Harry Styles is "honoured and amazed" to have Shania Twain support him on tour.

The former One Direction singer has announced a seven-city residency called Together Together, which will run from May to December and see him perform in Amsterdam, London, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne and Sydney, and he was thrilled when the Man! I Feel Like a Woman singer has agreed to join him in the UK.

Speaking to BBC Radio 2's Scott Mills, he said: "I mean I'm honoured and like very amazed that she's coming with us. She's someone who musically has been in my life for a really long time.

"I remember some of my earliest memories of learning songs and singing in the car with my mom listening to Shania Twain so for me it's like a very full circle.

"This is amazing, how exciting, oh my god!"

Harry — who will also be supported on various dates by Robyn, Fcukers, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Foushee, Skye Newman, and Baby J — has just shared his comeback single, Aperture, and he thinks the track is the "perfect mission statement" for his upcoming new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

He said: "I think the song was the last song that was made for the album. So it kind of ended up being this really perfect mission statement of what a lot of the album was about.

"The opening and kind of allowing for more things and in turn allowing for more like positive things to come into your life, was a lot about what this song and this album as a whole was about for me.

"And also the kind of openness to like be accepting of transitions and be accepting of flaws and your own mistakes and and being able to look at those things and go I was wrong there or I didn't behave, you know in line with who I want to be there and being able to acknowledge those things and therefore go through a change and make some changes you want to make, is like more powerful than kind of denying them or you know refusing to change at all, you know?"

Listen to Harry Styles' full interview on The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on Radio 2 and BBC Sounds from 6.30am on Friday (Jan 23).

Watch Scott's full interview with Harry Styles on the BBC Radio 2 YouTube channel now.

