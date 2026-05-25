Harry Styles planning 'small' winter wedding in UK with Zoe Kravitz

Harry Styles is reportedly planning a "small" winter wedding in the United Kingdom with Zoe Kravitz.

As speculation surrounding the couple's engagement and future ceremony continues to intensify following months of reports about possible celebrations in Europe and New York, singer Harry, 32, and Zoe, 37, are said to be considering an intimate ceremony around Christmas after previously being linked to plans for a larger wedding in Paris or on the French Riviera.

According to Page Six, the couple are now discussing a smaller event attended only by close friends and family in Britain, although reports have suggested a second ceremony in New York could also take place because of Zoe's close ties to the city through her father, musician and actor Lenny Kravitz.

A source told the outlet: "I know for a fact Zoe would want to do something in New York because of her dad Lenny, so if anything it's going to be two weddings.

"Dad still lives in downtown (Manhattan) It could be at the Fouquet's Hotel. If she does two (weddings) it would be one in London and one in New York."

A separate source previously claimed Zoe had already begun discussing ideas for the ceremony, including outfits, locations and themes.

They added: "Zoe is already thinking about the wedding. She wants something unique and has started discussing ideas for outfits, themes and designs.

"She's torn between a very intimate ceremony — possibly even eloping — and a larger celebration with all their loved ones, though a bigger wedding may ultimately win out."

The source added: "She talks about it all the time — beautiful locations like Paris or the French Riviera, lots of flowers, stunning outfits, and a celebration that lasts all day and night, surrounded by love."

The pair's relationship has remained one of the entertainment industry's most closely watched romances since they were first linked, with Zoë recently photographed wearing a large diamond ring on her wedding finger.

Harry has meanwhile remained in the spotlight following renewed discussion around One Direction's fractured relationships after the death of Liam Payne in October 2024, which marked the band's first public reunion since their split in 2016.

Reports of the wedding plans also emerged shortly after Harry's former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan joked during a radio interview that he was "too busy" to attend the singer's potential wedding.

Questions over relations between Harry and former bandmates Niall, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, have continued since the group's split.

Speculation intensified after the members reunited publicly for lat band member Liam Payne's funeral in 2024 after he died in a fall from a hotel balcony.

Sources previously told the Daily Mail that while Niall remains on "equable enough terms" with Louis and Zayn, but tensions allegedly remain between several of the former bandmates and Harry.

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