Harry Styles reportedly has nude sex scenes in upcoming film My Policeman

Harry Styles has reportedly been shooting nude sex scenes with My Policeman co-star David Dawson.

The 27-year-old star will play the role of police officer Tom Burgess in the adaptation of Bethan Roberts' novel of the same name in a flick that explores the sexual politics of the 1950s.

Harry's character marries school teacher Marion (Emma Corrin) but starts a relationship with a man named Patrick Hazelwood (Dawson) even though homosexuality was illegal in Britain at the time.

Reports have suggested that Harry and David will strip off twice for raunchy scenes in the upcoming movie, which is being directed by Michael Grandage from a screenplay by Ron Nyswaner.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Harry will be having sex on screen and they want it to look as real as possible.

"The plan is to shoot two romps between Harry and David. Not much is going to be left to the imagination."

The source added that the former One Direction singer is "throwing himself" into the part as he wants to do things that audiences wouldn't expect.

It said: "Harry is throwing himself into this new role and is really excited about the challenge, even though it's a daunting task.

"He always wants to do things that people wouldn't expect and challenge what people think about him – and this film will really do that."

The story begins in the 1990s when the elderly Patrick goes to the home of Tom and Marion, prompting a journey back in time. Linus Roache has been cast as the older Tom, alongside Rupert Everett as Patrick and Gina McKee as the elder version of Marion.

Filming on the project has just begun in Brighton, where the film's main protagonists live.