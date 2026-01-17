Harry Styles to return with new album in March

Harry Styles has confirmed he will return with the new album KISS ALL THE TIME. DISCO, OCCASIONALLY on March 6.

Executive produced by longtime collaborator Kid Harpoon, it will mark the former One Direction star's first studio effort since 2022's Harry's House.

A limited edition vinyl and CD, exclusive merchandise, box sets, and more are available to pre-order now via hstyles.co.uk.

The confirmation fans had been waiting for came shortly after an audio teaser was shared on WhatsApp.

After the mysterious website webelongtogether.co launched, where fans could enter their information to sign up for updates on the instant messaging app from HSHQ, the snippet pinged through on Wednesday (Jan 14).

The six-second track sees Harry singing, "We belong together."

We Belong Together billboards sparked further speculation that the pop star is preparing for a comeback.

His team also recently uploaded a new video from the final night of his Love On Tour in Italy, capturing the 31‑year‑old singer performing an instrumental track titled Forever, Forever. The clip also features emotional reflections from fans who attended the show.

One fan says in the clip: "Some sadness because it is the last show, then he will disappear." Another penned: "We won't see him dancing on stages anymore."

Harry had been away for nearly four years, marking the longest break of his solo career.

Although not confirmed yet, his comeback is expected to include a residency at both Madison Square Garden and Wembley Stadium.

Per Page Six, Harry is reportedly planning another stint at the world-famous New York City venue after hosting a 15-night, sold-out Love On Tour residency in August and September 2022.

An insider also told the Daily Star that he could be set to trump Coldplay's Music of the Spheres record for the most concerts at London's Wembley Stadium in a single year after Chris Martin and co played 10 nights in 2025. There are whispers that the musician could play up to 12 shows at the venue.

The source said: "Harry is arguably the world's biggest male popstar right now. Stadiums have become the new arenas with every artist keen to create 'event shows' like Taylor Swift and Oasis to attract the biggest audiences, and Harry has already proved he can sell lots of tickets."

