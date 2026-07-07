Harry Styles sets world record with 12-night tour run at Wembley

Harry Styles has received a Guinness World Record after his record-breaking 12-night run at Wembley Stadium.

The 32-year-old superstar trumped Coldplay's 10 nights at the home of the England football team in 2025.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Will Munford said: "Harry Styles' record-breaking 12-date run is a testament to the scale, ambition and cultural impact of his live performances, as well as the incredible connection he has with his fans."

The London Together, Together residency concluded on July 4.

Onstage, he thanked his One Direction bandmates — including the late Liam Payne — for helping make it possible.

He told the crowd: "I wouldn't be on this stage if it wasn't for four friends of mine that were a massive part of this journey.

"I wanna thank Niall, Louis, Zayn and my dear friend Liam for these nights and everything that I learned in this time, the friendship, everything… None of this would be possible, I wouldn't be here without you, thank you so much."

The tour continues with dates in São Paulo, Mexico City, New York City, Melbourne and Sydney.

Harry recently described feeling like he's "in the middle of" his "career highlight" as headlined the Meltdown festival with an orchestral performance with the Jules Buckley Orchestra.

The singer had a change of pace from his high‑energy stadium production for a slower, orchestral set last month that saw him flick between guitar and piano.

Speaking to the audience at the charity concert at London's Royal Festival Hall at the Southbank Centre, Harry said: "Thank you so much for being here tonight.

"Feels both present and incredibly not present to be so aware that you're in the middle of your career highlight for me."

Harry said of his tour: "For anyone who has been to the tour, it's a little bit different in case you can't tell."

He later made a joke about there being "no nipples" on the jaunt as he has often performed topless.

The big finale was a soaring cover of Bridge Over Troubled Water, which prompted an immediate and extended standing ovation from the entire hall.

Harry confessed that it felt "quite intimidating" to front an orchestral concert as someone who cannot read music.

He said: "I've always been a lover of orchestral music, classical music, and it's quite an intimidating field to step into as someone who doesn't, cannot, read music."

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