Harry Styles was advised to practise 'peeing on' himself as part of marathon training

Harry Styles was advised to practise "peeing on" himself as part of his marathon training.

The 32-year-old singer is returning to the spotlight with his upcoming new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. During his timeout from his music career, he ran both the Tokyo and Berlin Marathons last year and revealed a bizarre tip he was given ahead of the 26.2-mile treks, though he didn't actually take the advice.

Appearing on Brittany Broski's Royal Court, the host of the YouTube show said: "You run a lot of marathons."

Harry protested: "Two is not a lot. Two is a couple."

Brittany continued: "Have you ever peed on yourself? Be honest."

Harry replied: "You know what? I actually didn't need to pee really, [during] either of them.

"I had a lot of people tell me that I should - that I was going to pee on myself and that I should, like, practise peeing on myself.

"So then I got to the end of the training and I thought, 'I don't have any long runs left and I don't know that I can go running for like 10 minutes just to pee on myself.'

"So I actually never practised peeing on myself."

He jokingly added: "I've done it in the past but not while running… different context entirely."

The Aperture singer - who recorded a personal best time of 2:59:13 at the Berlin event, and 3:24.07 in Tokyo - also joked he's seeing life differently after changing up his nighttime routine with an electric toothbrush.

He said: "I've just started washing my face. I've just got an electric toothbrush.

"I used to be acoustic… I was acoustic for a long time.

"I've just gone electric. I feel like Bob Dylan."

If he finds himself struggling to sleep, Harry has an unusual set of YouTube videos he turns to for comfort viewing.

He said: "If I can't sleep, sometimes I'll watch Mike Tyson's 10 greatest knockouts... they're amazing.

"And then usually, for some reason, the next recommended video is old episodes of Supernanny. So then I watch the worst-ever behaved kid. And then I'm like, 'Okay, I'm ready to go back to sleep.'"

The former One Direction singer believes his biggest talent away from music is his ability to consume vast amounts of yoghurt.

Asked what he could do on Britain's Got Talent, he said: "I can eat quite a lot of yoghurt. I eat remarkable amounts of yoghurt. It shocks my friends.

"It's a little bit like when you watch the Olympics and there's someone on the pommel horse and you go, 'How did you discover you were good at that?' It's a bit like that... but yoghurt.

"You have some and then you're like, 'I could have a bit more of that'."

