Harvey Weinstein accuser: He had a 'disgusting' penis that looked like it had been 'cut and sewn back on'

A model who has claimed Harvey Weinstein masturbated in front of her thought he had a "disgusting" penis that looked like it had been "cut and sewn back on".

Lauren Marie Young - who was the sixth and final accuser to testify at his trial - has accused the 67-year-old movie producer of playing with himself in front of her in a hotel bathroom in 2013 after they met up to discuss a script she was writing.

During Wednesday's (Feb 5) hearing, Young told the jury: "His body was hairy, it had moles on his rolls, a disgusting looking penis.

"It had looked like it had been cut and sewn back on, not a normal looking scar from circumcision. Something didn't look normal and I remember noticing that and I didn't notice balls in the sack. I just saw a penis."

The 30-year-old model claimed Weinstein invited her up to his room at the Montage Beverly Hills hotel on Feb 19, 2013, following a business meeting at a bar in the lobby. His associate Claudia Salinas had followed them to the room.

She recalled: "As I step in to the bathroom there's a mirror straight ahead and I look in it and behind me, I see Claudia closing the door."

She then claimed Weinstein undressed and rinsed himself under the shower.

She explained: "I stood there in shock...laughing...shaking my head and I went to go to the door to approach it ... At that point he was right in front of me and the shower door was right behind him and was also blocking the door behind me...I could see the shadow and Claudia was still standing there. I felt so trapped and I was in shock and started to back up away from him. I couldn't believe what was happening to me. I was just really worried and scared he was going to hurt me."

Young went on to allege that Weinstein "came behind" her and unzipped her white lace dress, which had a slip underneath it.