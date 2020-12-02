Harvey Weinstein will not testify at his New York rape trial, defence rests case

Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York Criminal Court for his sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, February 11, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

NEW YORK - Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein will not testify in his own defence at his rape trial, his lawyers said on Tuesday as they rested their case.

Outside the presence of the jury, one of Weinstein's lawyers told Justice James Burke that Weinstein would not be taking the stand in the trial that began in New York on Jan 6 and is a milestone in the #MeToo movement.

"That's correct," Weinstein confirmed when asked by the judge.

The defence rested its case shortly after this exchange, setting the stage for closing arguments to begin on Thursday.

Asked outside the courtroom whether he had been thinking of testifying, Weinstein responded, "I wanted to."

"He didn't have to," said one of his lawyers, Damon Cheronis.

Arthur Aidala, another one of his lawyers, said outside the courthouse that Weinstein had been "anxious to testify to clear his name," but that his lawyers had advised him that "he did not need to do that because the evidence presented in this case was anemic at best."

Earlier on Tuesday, a former agent of accuser Jessica Mann took the stand, testifying that Mann showed no signs of distress on the morning she says she was sexually assaulted by Weinstein.

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to raping Mann, a onetime aspiring actress, and to sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi.

Mann accused Weinstein of raping her in a Manhattan hotel one morning in March 2013. She previously testified that the rape occurred in the course of an "extremely degrading" relationship with Weinstein that lasted for years.

Thomas Richards, a former friend and agent of Mann testified that he had breakfast with Mann and Weinstein the same day. Richards told jurors that the dynamic between Mann and Weinstein appeared "friendly."

Richards testified under a subpoena from the defence. Asked by Weinstein's lawyer Damon Cheronis whether he was testifying to help Weinstein, Richards answered, "Not at all."

Under cross-examination by Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi, Richards said he had been drinking the night before the breakfast and his memory of the next day was not clear.

On Monday, Mann's former friend Talita Maia, a Brazilian-born actress, testified that Mann did not show any distress after the alleged attack. Mann has said Richards was also with her in New York at the time.

The trial is a key moment in the #MeToo movement in which women have accused powerful men in business, entertainment, media and politics of sexual misconduct.

Since 2017, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

The former producer, who was behind films including The English Patient and Shakespeare in Love, has denied any nonconsensual sex.

Weinstein faces life in prison if convicted of predatory sexual assault, the most serious charge against him.

Prosecutors rested their case last Thursday after jurors heard testimony from six women accusing Weinstein of sexual assault, including Mann, Haleyi and actress Annabella Sciorra, who said Weinstein raped her in her home in the early 1990s.

More about
Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault trial Rape NEW YORK

TRENDING

Taiwanese doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Taiwanese doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
Goblin actress Go Soo-jung dies at age 25
Goblin actress Go Soo-jung dies at age 25
Coronavirus: 300 evacuated from MBFC Tower 3 after confirmed case at DBS Asia Central
Coronavirus: 300 evacuated from MBFC Tower 3 after confirmed case at DBS Asia Central
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
Man&#039;s attempt to shame overtaking driver backfires as netizens blast him for road-hogging
Man's attempt to shame overtaking driver backfires as netizens blast him for road-hogging
Notice outside Ubi clinic &#039;turning away patients with fever and flu&#039; confuses netizens
Notice outside Ubi clinic 'turning away patients with fever and flu' confuses netizens
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
Singaporeans step up to make hand sanitiser for community amid coronavirus outbreak
Singaporeans step up to make hand sanitiser for community amid coronavirus outbreak
Man who works in RWS casino 1 of 2 new cases of coronavirus infection
Man who works in RWS casino 1 of 2 new cases of coronavirus infection
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it&#039;s a waste
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it's a waste
Coronavirus: MTI demands retailer 3 Stars explain mask prices after public complaints
Coronavirus: MTI demands retailer 3 Stars explain mask prices after public complaints

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore
The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore
Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater
&#039;You nurses always walk around with virus on you&#039;: Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips
'How to spread Wuhan': Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips

SERVICES