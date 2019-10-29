Has Ben Affleck found love on celebrity dating app Raya?

Ben Affleck is reportedly romancing Katie Cherry.

The Justice League star is believed to be in a relationship with the film composer, after the pair struck up a romance on celebrity dating app Raya.

A source told Us Weekly magazine the couple have met "a few months ago", and have been seen on a few occasions since, including at a West Hollywood Halloween party over the weekend.

The insider added: "They're very into each other."

However, a second source claims their relationship is "nothing serious at this time".

According to Katie's profile on the social network site Stage 32, Katie studied film scoring at Berklee College of Music and is currently working as a film composer in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Ben's rumoured romance with Katie comes just days after he was believed to have revamped his profile on Raya in a bid to find the right woman after his splits from ex-wife Jennifer Garner and former partner Lindsay Shookus.

A source said: "He changed the song and almost all of the photos. He's still on it but it's all different now. His new song is Guava Jelly by Bob Marley."

And another insider claimed Ben, 47, wants a "real partner" and not a "celebrity".

They said: "He seems to want a real partner and is not looking to date a celebrity. He is private and is in a good space right now. He has his kids and is focusing on work, but is ready to be in love again."

Over the weekend, Ben - who has been open about his battle with alcoholism - was spotted stumbling and falling against a car, and later admitted he had had a "slip" in his sobriety journey, just one day after celebrating a year since cutting alcohol out of his life.

He said: "Well, you know, it happens.

"It's a slip, but I'm not going to let it derail me."

