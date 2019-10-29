Has Ben Affleck found love on celebrity dating app Raya?

Ben Affleck is reportedly romancing Katie Cherry.

The Justice League star is believed to be in a relationship with the film composer, after the pair struck up a romance on celebrity dating app Raya.

A source told Us Weekly magazine the couple have met "a few months ago", and have been seen on a few occasions since, including at a West Hollywood Halloween party over the weekend.

The insider added: "They're very into each other."

However, a second source claims their relationship is "nothing serious at this time".

According to Katie's profile on the social network site Stage 32, Katie studied film scoring at Berklee College of Music and is currently working as a film composer in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Ben's rumoured romance with Katie comes just days after he was believed to have revamped his profile on Raya in a bid to find the right woman after his splits from ex-wife Jennifer Garner and former partner Lindsay Shookus.