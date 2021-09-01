Hasbro releases all seasons of the 80s Transformers G1 animated series on YouTube

As Transformers fans should know, this year marks the 35th Anniversary of the theatrical release of The Transformers: The Movie. In celebration of the milestone and the movie’s planned re-release in theatres this year, Hasbro Pulse will be releasing the entire ’80s animated series (4 seasons in total) on their YouTube channel. Starting with Season 1 today, each season will be released weekly each subsequent weekend.

However, if you don’t live in the US (like us), or don’t plan to head back to the theatres anytime soon to watch a movie, there is also a 4K UHD Blu-ray release set to release this year. Pre-orders are already up exclusively via Shoutfactory. All pre-orders will include a gift-with-purchase lithograph by Matt Furgerson, while stocks last.

Speaking of The Transformers: The Movie, don’t forget to check out the extensive range of Hasbro toys based on the beloved ’80s movie here.

You can now stream the entire 16-episode Season 1 here via Hasbro Pulse’s YouTube channel:

The next 3 seasons will be released weekly, for the next 3 weekends. So fans will have to wait another 3 weeks before the complete series is made available.

Also, if you’re in the mood for nostalgic cartoons from the ’80s, the original G.I.Joe animated series was also released on YouTube last year by Hasbro, as well as a few other ’80s favourites such as He-Man and M.A.S.K. from less official sources, also available to stream for free on YouTube.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.