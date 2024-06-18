'Having kids will make one buy unbelievable things': Andie Chen and daughter celebrate joint birthday with 'Ferris wheel' pizza

Local actor Andie Chen's birthday fell on Father's Day this year, but his big day was overshadowed by his daughter Avery — who shares the same birthday.

On June 16, Andie turned 39 and Avery eight.

As every parent who has ever caved in to their kids' requests can probably relate, Andie's wife, Taiwanese host-actress Kate Pang shared her preparations for Avery's special day.

"Having kids will make one buy unbelievable things,"wrote Kate in an Instagram post on Monday (June 17).

The 41-year-old added that just last Halloween, she had purchased "chicken feet pizza" and told herself she would never be "fooled" by her daughter again. But this year, she acceded to the young girl's request for a Cardcaptor Sakura-themed pizza instead of a birthday cake.

However, the pizza — which has spokes instead of being a solid circle — ended up "looking like a Ferris wheel" instead, Kate added. They also had what appeared to be a dessert shaped in the form of Kero-chan from Cardcaptor Sakura alongside the pizza to stick with the theme.

Kate continued that the pizza contained "curry mashed potatoes, German sausage, mochi with a cheese-stuffed crust" and tasted better than the chicken feet pizza.

"But it will still offend the tastebuds of Italians", much like her favourite Hawaiian pizza, she confessed.

In her post, Kate also shared photos of Andie and Avery blowing out a single candle on top of the pizza, and of Avery with a large balloon.

Still, the young girl wanted a birthday cake to share with her friends at school, and begged her mum to do so "with a pitiful look".

"Oh my god, why is there someone in our family who attaches so much importance to such traditions? Is she really my daughter?" Kate joked in exasperation.

Meeting Avery's list of birthday demands, however, meant that Andie was largely ignored on their shared birthday.

"Fortunately, he already has the best wife in the world," she joked, adding: "I'm really happy for Andie that he has such a wonderful woman so that he can be the world's luckiest, handsomest man."

Kate ended the post by wishing "the cutest father and daughter in the universe" a happy birthday, before stating offhandedly: "By the way, also wishing Andie a happy Father's Day, I just remembered."

Andie and Kate married in 2013 and also have a son, Aden, who turns 10 later this month. The family currently lives in Taiwan.

The actor also took to Instagram on June 16, posting a photo of himself with his hands clasped and eyes closed. It appears that he had a proper birthday cake too, in addition to the pizza.

"You can make three wishes when celebrating your birthday in Taiwan. I made two, but I couldn't think of anything else I wanted," he captioned the post. "Aren't I contented? Haha."

"I'll give my third wish to everyone else, may all your wishes come true."

