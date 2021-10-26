Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader in Ahsoka series on Disney+

The Star Wars universe just keeps expanding, and one of the eternal icons of the franchise is Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, better known by the general populace as Darth Vader.

In the upcoming live-action series from Luscasfilm and Disney+, Ahsoka, Christensen will be reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker.

In this series, Rosario Dawson (Men in Black II) will be starring as Ahsoka Tano, the former apprentice of Anakin Skywalker who first appeared in live-action in the second season of The Mandalorian.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

While plot details for Ahsoka are kept under wraps for now, it is known that the series is set around the same time period as The Mandalorian, during a time when Darth Vader is already dead.

As such, the way Christensen's character will make an appearance again will be something to keep a lookout for.

Perhaps he will come back in flashbacks, or maybe even as a Force Ghost?

Production of the series is slated to start early 2022, so it is yet another entry in the Star Wars franchise that fans can look forward to.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.