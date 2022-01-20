Hayley Woo 'underestimated' Moderna side effects, lands in hospital after jab

Local actress Hayley Woo posted an alarming photo to her Instagram Story yesterday (Jan 19), which showed her lying on a hospital bed getting a blood transfusion, just days after she received her Covid-19 booster jab.

Earlier today, the 30-year-old — who's twin to actress Jayley — uploaded a photo of herself with a small smile and gave an update on her health.

She thanked everyone for their concern and said she is feeling much better, although she woke up with a bad headache.

"Doctor said I have low blood pressure, malnutrition, dehydration, and low red blood cells," she wrote in the caption.

"Honestly, I think I really underestimated the side effects from Moderna. Ate Panadol when I had fever and body shivers for two days. Thought the third day [I was] feeling fine and went out for breakfast. Then suddenly, [I found] my chest tight, hard to breathe, vision was blurry and blacking out."

Hayley added she needs to sleep and eat more, and also keep herself hydrated. According to an earlier Instagram post, she took her booster shot on Monday (Jan 17).

AsiaOne has reached out to Hayley for more details and will update this article when she responds.

PHOTO: Instagram/Hayley Woo

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com