Hazelle Teo and fiance discuss wedding finances: 'I'd be okay if my guest comes without an ang bao'

Ahead of local DJ-host Hazelle Teo and pianist James Wong's wedding ceremony, the couple shared how they decided to share their wedding finances.

Speaking on their podcast The Couple's Classroom released on YouTube on Feb 21, Hazelle, who turns 32 in April, said that wedding expenses can be "crazily insane" expensive.

She added their wedding will be held at JW Marriott, because she had good experiences with the ballroom ambience, food and acoustics when she hosted weddings there previously, but the expenses are a "little bit on the higher side".

The couple announced their engagement in June 2025, after dating in private since 2024.

When deciding on who to pay for which expenses, Hazelle said: "Ultimately, how we decided to pay for everything is that we will split everything half-half. So for all the expenses, the groom pays 50 per cent and the bride pays 50 per cent."

Both of them have also discussed extensively on how the ang bao (red packet) money should be split on the day of the wedding ceremony.

"We decided on keeping whatever ang bao each person gets," she shared.

James said he only has 10 friends going to the wedding, and he understands the amount he gets will be significantly lower compared to Hazelle, but he is okay with it.

The 26-year-old added: "To me, I think it doesn't matter because a wedding is a two-person thing. I won't be able to have this wedding without you (Hazelle), and you wouldn't be able to have this wedding without me.

"So ultimately, the money comes back and then maybe it'll roll into something else that's for our shared expenses. So, I'm okay with whatever you prefer."

They also shared that these decisions came about because both have equal say when it comes to deciding their upcoming wedding.

James said: "It's both our big day and I am not doing a wedding to earn [money]. If I lost the money, my money just goes to her."

Hazelle also shared that they initially planned on having only one collection box at the wedding reception for the ang baos, but James' cousin suggested they have different ones so that it would be easier for them to count the amount later respectively.

"These are the traditions that the older folks do, and we just follow," she added.

The couple also didn't think much about the ang baos because they believe they have "bigger things to think about".

Hazalle said: "Our goal is aligned for that special day, and that it's for everyone to just have fun."

She also believed that it's for the guests to decide on the amount to give and not about where and how much the couple had spent on their wedding.

"I would like to think that even if my guests come without bringing an ang bao, I would be okay with it."

James agreed and added: "It's basically a day for us to give back and treat everyone to a nice lunch."

[[nid:730343]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.